Fresh Citrus Olive Oil Cake

Pour the orange juice into the bowl along with the brown sugar and attach to the stand mixer (or use a hand mixer); beat on medium speed to combine. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Reduce the mixer speed to low and slowly pour in the olive oil and vanilla. With the mixer still running on low, spoon in half the dry ingredients, then slowly pour in the buttermilk. Spoon in the remaining dry ingredients and continue mixing until the batter just comes together. Remove the bowl from the mixer and scrape the bottom and side with a large rubber spatula to make sure the batter is completely mixed.