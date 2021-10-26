Homemade bread, beyond sourdough

James Beard said it: “Good bread is the most fundamentally satisfying of all foods.” And almost no bread tastes better than a hot, crusty loaf pulled from your own oven, made by your own hands (perhaps with the help of a stand mixer). The many loaves made at home during the bread-making craze of the COVID lockdown days were mostly about sourdough — and sourdough starter. A year and a half later, it is time to broaden the homemade bread horizon.
Making white bread can be reminiscent of making sourdough, but here the starter ferments only for a few hours rather than a few days. Soft crusted, with a light acidity from the starter, it is perfect for sandwiches and also suitable for shaping into dinner rolls. Even simpler, crackly-crusted loaves of a basic, daily bread (no starter needed) can be made in most any shape and will be ready to eat in just a few hours.
Rye breads, also surprisingly easy to make, are loaded with flavor, dense and chewy. Often studded with nuts and seeds, they can hold their own paired with other strong flavors. Real Jewish rye sports caraway seeds (but feel free to leave them out). Danish rye uses sunflower and pumpkin seeds — and whatever other seeds you may choose to add.
Looking for something other than sliced bread? Nancy Silverton’s recipe for focaccia turns out dimpled and chewy, airy with a flavorful, crunchy crust — delicious plain and more so with mozzarella and onions buried and baked into the dough. Pocketed pita bread is another surprisingly simple feat — pillowy, chewy individual rounds to fill or savor as is.
For fresh bread fast — and no fussing with starters or yeast — classic Irish soda bread gets its rise from baking soda and is ready to eat in less than two hours. Here too, caraway seeds are optional.
Which will you try first?