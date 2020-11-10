Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Share

Let them eat apples

7 Recipes
Apple tart.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Get started on your Thanksgiving desserts

Share
By Julie Giuffrida

Now that last week’s comfort food frenzy is behind us, we can set our sights on what we’re going to eat, or, er, bring to the table for our holiday celebrations in the coming weeks. When I was a child, my mother taught me the principle that life is uncertain, so eat dessert first. Of course, she was a bit too health-conscious to let us kids actually eat dessert first, but when it came to holidays, we always planned for it and made it first so that we could rest assured that it would be there and that it would be good when it was finally deemed “dessert time.” The practice has stayed with me, and with Thanksgiving less than three weeks away, dessert is weighing heavily on my mind. While pumpkin and pecan pies tend to figure prominently for the occasion, I prefer to start with apples — America’s second most valuable fruit — and look for something a little less expected than pie. Here are some apple dessert ideas a little different from but just as delicious — and American — as apple pie.

Fall apples are delicious in this schalet.

Apple Schalet

1 hour 45 minutes
Serves 8
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA.,OCTOBER 10, 2017--Thanksgiving recipes, one personal recipe from each staff member, for a relaxed potluck-style Thanksgiving shoot. There will be 4 recipes: creamed leeks (Jonathan), sauteed sticky rice cakes (Jenn), smoked maple turkey (Noelle), and apple crisp (Amy). (kirk McKoy /Los Angels Times)

Apple crisp

1 hour 20 minutes
Serves: 8 to 10
Roasted apple ice cream, made and photographed in the Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen. Credit: Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times

Roasted apple ice cream

1 hour 30 minutes
Makes 1 quart
Recipe: Date-apple tart.

Date-apple tart

1 hour 10 minutes
Serves 8 to 10
Recipe: Apple hand pies

Apple hand pies

1 hour 20 minutes
Serves 12
Recipe: 1881 Coffee Cafe's Dutch apple walnut loaf

1881 Coffee Cafe's Dutch apple walnut loaf

1 hour 20 minutes
Serves 8 to 10
Recipe: The simplest apple tart

The Simplest Apple Tart

1 hour 15 minutes
Serves 4

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.