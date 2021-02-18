Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meatless meals to savor on Lenten Fridays

18 Recipes
Jackfruit carnitas tacos.
(Zohra Banon/Zohra Banon)

18 recipes to tempt your tastebuds

By Julie Giuffrida

With Lent upon us, now is as good a time as any to add to your repertoire of meatless recipes. Although many Americans eat meat three times a day, any vegetarian or vegan will tell you that you don’t really need meat to eat well. If you want something other than good old fish sticks and tuna casserole for dinner, read on.

Jackfruit carnitas tacos with a spicy chipotle sauce are a quick, easy meaty-feeling vegan option. Another almost effortless option is zesty sizzling ginger scallion sauce with pan-seared tofu. “Blackened” snapper with a salad of crunchy pickles will also light up your taste buds with little effort. Orecchiette, little pasta “ears” with breadcrumbs and broccoli rabe, is a texture fest that leaves you feeling like it was hours rather than minutes in the making.

Don’t be scared off by seemingly labor-intensive dishes. A vegetarian paella has fewer ingredients and many fewer steps than the classic version. No-boil noodles let you make a pan of lasagna without having to deal with the hassle of the pasta pot and noodles sticking together. Using bechamel sauce instead of tomato sauce for lasagne further reduces the preparation time. The luscious eggplant timbale is sort of like a reconfigured eggplant Parmesan — just as delicious and notably eye-catching.

Most of these dishes — and those below — can be prepared in an hour or less and are suitable for both casual and special-occasion meals. You may not be eating meat on Fridays during Lent, but you don’t have to do away with beautiful, delectable dinners full of flavor and texture.

Spoon the sauce all over right before serving.

Sizzling Ginger Scallion Sauce with Pan-seared Tofu

Spoon the sizzling ginger scallion sauce all over the pan-seared tofu right before serving.
15 minutes
Serves 4
Recipe: Salmon skewers with tamarind sauce

Salmon skewers with tamarind sauce

These salmon skewers with tamarind sauce, adapted from a recipe by chef Marcus Samuelsson, make a quick weeknight meal and also work well if you’re planning for company.
1 hour 10 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
Paella with artichokes and mushrooms made by Martha Rose Shulman in Los Angeles.

Paella with artichokes and mushrooms

Aromatic paella is made with artichokes and mushrooms, garlic, olive oil, saffron, mushroom broth and rice. Not a sausage or a piece of chicken, a shrimp or a mussel to be found.
1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 6
Orecchiette with broccoli rabe and garlic breadcrumbs.

Orecchiette With Broccoli Rabe and Garlic Bread Crumbs

This simple pasta dish is all about textures--crisp-tender broccoli rabe, slightly chewy orecchiette, crunchy garlic bread crumbs and creamy ricotta cheese, which melts into a sauce.
30 minutes
Serves 4
Red snapper fillets, blackened with Korean chile flake butter and served with pickled crunchy vegetables. Food styled by Ben Mims, with Julie Giuffrida at Proplink Tabletop Studio in downtown Los Angeles.

“Blackened” Snapper with Crunchy Pickle Salad

Red snapper fillets are blackened with Korean chile flake butter and served with pickled crunchy vegetables.
40 minutes
Serves 4 to 8.
LOS ANGELES CA.DECEMBER 19, 2017: The luxurious bechamel lasagna was photographed at the Los Angeles Times studio on December 20, 2017. (Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times)

Lasagne ai funghi

Lasagne is a layered, luxurious delivery system for flavor, made with thin egg noodles and bolstered by silken pools of the thickened buttery sauce known as besciamella in Italian.
2 hours
Serves 8 to 12
Italian-style salsa verde, here made with dill, walnuts and lots of lemon zest, brighten slow-roasted salmon, shot here with the side of Cocktail Carrots. Prop styling by Rebecca Buenik.

Slow-Roasted Salmon with Dill and Lemon Salsa Verde

A simple side of salmon gets showered with an Italian-style salsa verde, made with dill, walnuts and lemon, as soon as it comes out of the oven to add brightness to the rich fish.
45 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Jocelyn Ramirez Tacos de Yaca Carnitas. Reprinted with permission from La Vida Verde by Jocelyn Ramirez, Page Street Publishing Co. 2019.

Vegan Jackfruit Carnitas Tacos

Jocelyn Ramirez of the L.A.-based catering company Todo Verde shares her secret to vegan carnitas in her cookbook, "La Vide Verde." Made with jackfruit, this recipe is easy.
45 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Recipe: Cafe des Artistes' fillet of sole Provencal

Cafe des Artistes' fillet of sole Provencal

Tender, light fillets of sole are baked quickly in a hot oven, then topped with a warmed Provencal-style salsa of Moroccan olives, capers, tomatoes and fresh basil.
30 minutes
Serves 4
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 31, 2018 - Eggplant timbale for Evan Kleiman's Cucina Italiana column, photographed in the Los Angeles Times studio, on May 31, 2018. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Eggplant timbale

This eggplant cake-like creation has just enough cheese to add umami without being heavy. The sweet-acid tomato sauce balances the rich, fried eggplant.
2 hours 30 minutes
Serves 6 to 8

Red lentil soup with berbere

Red lentil soup with berbere

This pot of lentil soup uses red lentils, turmeric and ghee plus a healthy dose of homemade berbere, the addictive Ethiopian spice blend that dyes the soup red and jettisons the flavor.
50 minutes
Serves 8 to 12
Fava beans combine with lemon, chile flakes, and wine for a vegetarian spin on scampi pasta. Food styling by Ben Mims, with Julie Giuffrida. Shot at Proplink Tabletop Studio in downtown Los Angeles.

Fava Bean Scampi

Fava beans combine with lemon, chile flakes, and wine for a vegetarian spin on scampi pasta.
15 minutes
Serves 4.
LOS ANGELES, CA., APRIL 20, 2020: How to boil water story about crispy-skin salmon (Ben Mims/Los Angeles Times)

Crispy-Skin Salmon with Brown Butter and Chile Vinaigrette

The secret to cooking salmon to get a crispy skin? Don't touch it.
30 minutes
Serves 2
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - Jan. 2, 2020: A recipe for Ben Mims' Sunday Cook series: Roast Mushrooms with Stroganoff Cream, photographed on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at PropLink studio in Arts District, Los Angeles. Food Stylist: Ben Mims, Prop Stylist: Kate Parisian. (Silvia Razgova / For The Times) Assignment ID: 476949

Roasted Mushroom Stroganoff

Roasting the mushrooms infuses this creamy meatless stroganoff with umami.
1 hour 10 minutes
Serves 4 to 6.

Cafe Roka's artichoke and portobello mushroom lasagna

With layers packed with fresh spinach, portobello mushrooms, artichokes and gooey mozzarella, there's no shortage of creamy richness in this lasagna.
2 hours
Serves 10 to 12
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Dec. 1, 2020: Ben Mims' Roasted Branzino with Tomatoes and Olives from a recipe by Jonathan Melendez photographed for LA Times Food cooking section's Holiday Travel story, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Silvia Razgova / For the Times, prop styling by Kate Parisian, food styling by Ben Mims) ATTN: 661373-la-fo-Holiday-Cooking

Roasted Branzino With Tomatoes and Olives

Tomatoes, olives and capers bathe two whole branzinos in this Roman dish.
50 minutes
Serves 2 to 4

Tofu with shiitake mushrooms and baby bok choy

Fresh ginger root and green onions make a wonderful spicy ginger sauce for quickly pan-fried tofu, steamed baby bok choy and stir-fried shiitake mushrooms.
25 minutes
Serves 4
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. -- FEBRUARY 15, 2018: Cauliflower steaks with garlicky breadcrumbs for a new Cucina Italiana column from Evan Kleiman. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Crunchy cauliflower steaks alla parmigiana

A crunchy cloud of flavor sits atop tender slabs of roasted cauliflower, which have been garnished with tomato sauce and Parmesan.
1 hour
Serves 4 to 6

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.