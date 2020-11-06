Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Share

Comfort me with meatloaf

6 Recipes
Bistro meatloaf with green peas
(Ben Mims / Los Angeles Times)

It got us through the Great Depression; it’ll get us through this.

Share
By Julie Giuffrida

Meatloaf has come a long way since the Great Depression. Then, it was made only from the toughest cuts of meat and butcher-floor scraps “tenderized” by the recently invented meat grinder. It would then be combined with whatever fillers could be found to stretch it as far as it would go. Budget-friendly in the 1940s and fashionable in the ’50s and ’60s, nowadays this Depression staple is an icon of comfort food. Dozens of cookbooks are dedicated solely to meatloaf. We get all excited about which meats to use and in what proportions and how the fat ratios will impact the desired juiciness. We compare the merits of ketchup to those of an inventive glaze to the advantages of gravy for added moisture. We scrutinize every aspect of meatloaf, seeking the perfect balance of textures and flavors that will elicit the just-right feeling of contentedness and well-being that a warm, nourishing meal evokes. From Ben Mims’ keep it hassle-free approach to Noelle Carter’s wrap-it-in-bacon method to chef Brandon Boudet’s go for ketchup and gravy technique, we’ve got a meatloaf recipe to suit your hankering.

LOS ANGELES, CA., May 4, 2020-How to boil water -Bistro meatloaf, May 4, 2020 (Ben Mims/ Los Angeles Times)

Bistro Meatloaf

50 minutes
Serves 4
Layer your meatloaf with strips of bacon in this bacon-wrapped meatloaf.

Bacon-wrapped meatloaf

2 hours
Serves 8 to 12
101 Coffee Shop meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and green beans.

101 Meatloaf

1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 8 to 12
A reader favorite from The Overland Cafe. Turkey meatloaf

The Overland Cafe's turkey meatloaf

1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Actress Valerie Bertinelli comes to the L.A. Times test kitchen and prepares Wolfie's Thursday night turkey meatloaf.

Wolfie’s Thursday night turkey meatloaf

1 hour 20 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
The meatloaf from Norms, served with bacon, mashed potatoes and mushrooms.

Norms Meatloaf

1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 6 to 8

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.