One-pan vegetable-forward dishes for New Year's Day brunch

Whether breakfast or brunch, make your first meal of 2022 simple and delicious — oh, and healthy too — with one of these vegetable-forward one-pan meals.
Kuku Sabzi (Persian Greens Frittata) is bursting with the colors and flavors of fresh greens — parsley, cilantro, dill, spinach, scallions and leeks. Mix the eggs with the chopped greens, pour into a hot skillet, top with some walnuts for texture and some omega 3s, pop the pan into the oven and 45 minutes later, yum. If you prefer your eggs poached and yolks runny, try a Deconstructed Kuku Sabzi — full of the same ingredients but prepared a bit differently.
Palak Paneer Shakshuka, also chock-full of herbs, spices, greens and chunks of creamy paneer cheese, is a north Indian take on the Israeli breakfast dish Shakshuka — poached eggs in a tomato and pepper sauce. This recipe from Yotam Ottolenghi’s book, “Plenty,” includes a few additional herbs and the extra-special touch of a pinch of saffron, which elevates the dish to a whole new level.
For a vegan option, try Chickpea Frittata With Tomatoes and Kale. With just five ingredients, it comes together quickly and also can be made in advance. Vegan Chilaquiles get umami and texture from seared oyster mushrooms and more texture from tortillas softened in a charred salsa verde for a dish full of deep, rich flavors.