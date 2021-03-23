Passover desserts? Easy peasy

Undoubtedly, the most challenging component of the Passover meal is dessert. The key underlying issue is that leavened flour is forbidden during the eight-day holiday, which starts on the evening March 27 this year. How, then, does one make a fluffy, spongy, moist cake? Or flaky, crumbly pastry? Or soft, chewy cookies? It seems a devastating blow but the truth is, many tempting desserts can be made with matzo cake meal as a substitute for flour. And there are countless delectable desserts that don’t call for flour at all. One simply needs to know where to find high-quality recipes. The good news is, you have found that place.

Whether you are looking for a chocolate cake or a nut torte, we’ve got you covered. Vegan, gluten-free chocolate chip cookies are as good as if not better than “the real thing.” Italian pignoli cookies are the real thing. There are almond macaroons and ambrosia macaroons, as well as Parisian macarons. If you lean toward pastry, try Passover cream puffs. Fudgy brownies and haroset bars are great snacks to have on hand. Even without flour, it all bakes up luscious. Oh, and they are all pretty easy to make, too.

Flourless chocolate cake Time 1 hour Yields Makes 1 (8-inch-round) cake

Vegan Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies Time 2 hours Yields Makes about 3 1/2 dozen

Italian pignoli cookies Time 45 minutes Yields Makes about 20 cookies

French country-style almond macaroons Time 45 minutes Yields Makes about 2 dozen

Ambrosia macaroons Time 1 hour 45 minutes Yields Makes about 4 1/2 dozen macaroons

Basic Parisian macarons Time 1 hour Yields Makes 2 to 2 1/2 dozen sandwich cookies

Passover coffee cream puffs Time 1 hour Yields Makes about 2 dozen puffs

Flourless Fudgy Brownies Time 45 minutes Yields Makes one 8-inch-square pan.