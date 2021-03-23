Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share

Passover desserts? Easy peasy

10 Recipes
Flourless fudgy brownies
(Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times)

10 recipes to feed your sweet tooth during Passover

Share
By Julie Giuffrida

Undoubtedly, the most challenging component of the Passover meal is dessert. The key underlying issue is that leavened flour is forbidden during the eight-day holiday, which starts on the evening March 27 this year. How, then, does one make a fluffy, spongy, moist cake? Or flaky, crumbly pastry? Or soft, chewy cookies? It seems a devastating blow but the truth is, many tempting desserts can be made with matzo cake meal as a substitute for flour. And there are countless delectable desserts that don’t call for flour at all. One simply needs to know where to find high-quality recipes. The good news is, you have found that place.

Whether you are looking for a chocolate cake or a nut torte, we’ve got you covered. Vegan, gluten-free chocolate chip cookies are as good as if not better than “the real thing.” Italian pignoli cookies are the real thing. There are almond macaroons and ambrosia macaroons, as well as Parisian macarons. If you lean toward pastry, try Passover cream puffs. Fudgy brownies and haroset bars are great snacks to have on hand. Even without flour, it all bakes up luscious. Oh, and they are all pretty easy to make, too.

Flourless chocolate torte.

Flourless chocolate cake

1 hour
Makes 1 (8-inch-round) cake

Chocolate-glazed nut torte with strawberries in Sephardi syrup

2 hours
Serves 8
SANTA MONICA, CA-June 5, 2019: Erin McKenna's chocolate chip cookies on Wednesday, June 6, 2019. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Vegan Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

2 hours
Makes about 3 1/2 dozen
Italian pignoli cookies made by Gail Field.

Italian pignoli cookies

45 minutes
Makes about 20 cookies
Recipe: Almond macaroons

French country-style almond macaroons

45 minutes
Makes about 2 dozen
Recipe: Ambrosia macaroons

Ambrosia macaroons

1 hour 45 minutes
Makes about 4 1/2 dozen macaroons

Basic Parisian macarons

1 hour
Makes 2 to 2 1/2 dozen sandwich cookies
Passover coffee cream puffs.

Passover coffee cream puffs

1 hour
Makes about 2 dozen puffs

LOS ANGELES, CA., APRIL 14, 2020:How-to-boil-water- fudgy brownies(Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times)

Flourless Fudgy Brownies

45 minutes
Makes one 8-inch-square pan.

Haroset bars

1 hour 20 minutes
Servings: 16 bars

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

Latest Recipes

Latest Recipe Lists