Recipes

Flourless Fudgy Brownies

Time 45 minutes
Yields Makes one 8-inch-square pan.
Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Line the bottom and sides of an 8-inch-square pan with foil and lightly coat the foil with nonstick cooking spray.

Combine the butter and chocolate chips in a large saucepan over low heat. Melt, stirring occasionally, until smooth, then remove from the heat and let cool. Whisk the sugar, cocoa and salt in a large bowl. If the cocoa is lumpy, sift it through a fine-mesh sieve with the sugar, then whisk in the salt.

Add the eggs to the bowl and whisk until smooth but not pale and frothy. While whisking, pour in the melted chocolate in a steady stream. Whisk until smooth, then pour into the prepared pan and smooth the top.

Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a moist crumb, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool in the pan on a wire rack, then slide out onto a cutting board using the foil. Serve immediately or freeze first to cut neater squares.

Variations:
Chocolate Chip Brownies: Stir ½ cup chocolate chips into the batter or scatter over the top of the batter before baking.
Walnut Brownies: Stir ¾ cup walnuts, toasted and coarsely chopped, into the batter.
Make Ahead:
The brownies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
