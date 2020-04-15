Leaving out flour and adding cocoa powder to this simple batter make the brownies tender and extra chocolate-y. You can substitute Dutch-processed cocoa for natural or try any of the variations below.
From the story: Craving the best fudgy brownie? We’ve got you with this flourless recipe.
Flourless Fudgy Brownies
Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Line the bottom and sides of an 8-inch-square pan with foil and lightly coat the foil with nonstick cooking spray.
Combine the butter and chocolate chips in a large saucepan over low heat. Melt, stirring occasionally, until smooth, then remove from the heat and let cool. Whisk the sugar, cocoa and salt in a large bowl. If the cocoa is lumpy, sift it through a fine-mesh sieve with the sugar, then whisk in the salt.
Add the eggs to the bowl and whisk until smooth but not pale and frothy. While whisking, pour in the melted chocolate in a steady stream. Whisk until smooth, then pour into the prepared pan and smooth the top.
Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a moist crumb, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool in the pan on a wire rack, then slide out onto a cutting board using the foil. Serve immediately or freeze first to cut neater squares.
Walnut Brownies: Stir ¾ cup walnuts, toasted and coarsely chopped, into the batter.