I learned from my mother (a retired caterer) to make dessert first when cooking for company. I think of it as her little addendum to the saying (and our family motto), “Life is uncertain, eat dessert first.” Making dessert first ensures that there will be dessert — a comforting thought — regardless of when it will be eaten.
When planning my Memorial Day cookout, I translate this approach to: Get dessert chilling while I do the grilling.
Certain desserts demand to be made in advance, particularly frozen favorites like mint chocolate chip ice cream and hibiscus lime paletas. Both come together quickly but they need at least 4 to 5 hours or, better, overnight to firm up in the freezer.
Building on the ice cream theme, coffee toffee ice cream sandwiches are a contemporary, more adult take on a childhood favorite. Instead of vanilla ice milk flanked by that chocolate cakey-cookie thing that invariably stuck to your fingers, toffee-studded coffee ice cream is sandwiched between macarons. Bonus: They are gluten-free without even trying to be. And if you don’t have an ice cream maker, stracciatella and vegan bananas Fosterare great no-churn options.
Even easier than ice cream, granitas require no special equipment beyond a shallow, freezer-safe dish and a sturdy fork. Mixed melons with rosewater granita and granita di caffe (coffee granita) are examples of using favorite fruits and beverages to make this frozen delight.
With dessert chilling, the main course can be simple and, in the spirit of the holiday, should be grilled. For burger-lovers, make a dry-aged burger with Gruyère and homemade garlic mayonnaise. Or this inside-out quinoa burger, which uses the same fixings as a classic burger — the patties are not only vegetarian but also gluten-free.
For chicken lovers, gochujang glazed grilled chicken is sweet and tangy with a little bit of a kick. If you spatchcock your chicken (or have the butcher do it for you), brick chicken grills up quickly and will have your dark and white meat ready at the same time.
Supplement the burgers and chicken with a platter of grilled vegetables.The smokiness from grilling makes them delish as is. Whip together a lemon aioli, easy carrot top pesto, or even a salsa verde (all of which will need to chill in the fridge until serving time) to serve alongside.
With dessert already taken care of, you’ll have some time to hang out with your guests while the grill heats. And once the grilling is done, all that’s left to do is chill out and enjoy the party.