Hibiscus Lime Paletas
When making any type of frozen dessert, keep in mind that cold temperature will dull sweetness. For these paletas, the agua de jamaica should taste a bit too sweet before you freeze it in the popsicle molds. I like to add a good amount of fresh lime juice to strike a balance between sweet and tart, but feel free to vary the amount to your taste, or even try substituting other fruit juices.
Bring three cups of water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Remove from the heat, and stir in the brown sugar and dried hibiscus flowers until the sugar dissolves. Taste a small spoonful and add more sugar if desired (see headnote). If the mixture isn’t sweet enough, add another tablespoon of sugar, stir to dissolve then taste again; repeat as needed. Cover and let steep for about 20 minutes.
Strain the agua de jamaica through a fine-mesh sieve into a small pitcher. Stir in the lime juice, then pour the mixture into pop molds. Freeze for at least five hours before serving.
Get our new Cooking newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.