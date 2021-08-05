Mustard Greens and Beans Soup with Herby Pork Meatballs

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the celery and shallots, season with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the rosemary and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Pour in the broth and bring to a simmer. Gently add the meatballs to the broth and allow the broth to return to a simmer. Stir in the beans and cook until the meatballs are done and the beans are warmed through, 8 to 10 minutes.