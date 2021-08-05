Mustard Greens and Beans Soup with Herby Pork Meatballs
Dorsey makes bone broth and beans earlier in the week in this simple, comforting soup, but you can use store-bought broth and beans and it will taste just as great. If you want to add flavor to your rice, do like Dorsey and add some fried garlic before it cooks so the alliums perfume the rice.
Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the celery and shallots, season with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the rosemary and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Pour in the broth and bring to a simmer. Gently add the meatballs to the broth and allow the broth to return to a simmer. Stir in the beans and cook until the meatballs are done and the beans are warmed through, 8 to 10 minutes.
Remove the pot from the heat and stir in the mustard greens, letting them cook in the ambient heat of the broth until wilted and tender-crisp, about 3 minutes. Season the soup with salt and pepper and sugar, if you like.
Ladle the soup into bowls and serve with rice and lemon wedges on the side for squeezing over each serving.
