Peach Sangria Popsicles
Because wine is typically lower in alcohol, a sangria popsicle is simple: Blend fresh fruit with a little wine and some sugar, pour the mixture into popsicle trays, add bits of fresh fruit and freeze. Here, pureed peaches are combined with vanilla, rose wine and just enough sugar to sweeten. Garnish each popsicle with thinly sliced peaches and fresh raspberries for a touch of color and added flavor.
From the story: Cocktail on a stick? Here’s how to make 5 sweet booze popsicles
Coarsely chop the 3 peaches, discarding the seeds, and purée the peaches using a blender or food processor. Strain the purée into a large bowl, discarding any large bits.
Seed the vanilla bean, then place both the pod and seeds in a non-reactive saucepan, along with half of the wine and sugar. Gently warm the mixture over low heat, stirring constantly until the sugar is dissolved. Strain the mixture into the bowl with the purée, discarding the vanilla pod. Stir or whisk in the rest of the wine.
Place a very thin peach slice, along with a few raspberries, into each popsicle mold. Pour some of the mixture into each mold, leaving about a half-inch of space at the top. Place the lid on the molds and fit each with a wooden stick. Freeze until solid, 3 to 4 hours. Remove the popsicles, run the molds briefly under warm water to loosen, then pull the popsicles from the molds. Wrap the popsicles in plastic wrap and freeze if not serving immediately. The frozen popsicles will keep 1 to 2 weeks.
