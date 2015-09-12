Advertisement

Peach Sangria Popsicles

20 minutes
Makes about 15 (3-ounce) popsicles
Peach sangria popsicles
(Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times)
Share via
Print RecipePrint Recipe
By Noelle Carter

Because wine is typically lower in alcohol, a sangria popsicle is simple: Blend fresh fruit with a little wine and some sugar, pour the mixture into popsicle trays, add bits of fresh fruit and freeze. Here, pureed peaches are combined with vanilla, rose wine and just enough sugar to sweeten. Garnish each popsicle with thinly sliced peaches and fresh raspberries for a touch of color and added flavor.

From the story: Cocktail on a stick? Here’s how to make 5 sweet booze popsicles

Read More Read Less
Advertisement
1

Coarsely chop the 3 peaches, discarding the seeds, and purée the peaches using a blender or food processor. Strain the purée into a large bowl, discarding any large bits.

2

Seed the vanilla bean, then place both the pod and seeds in a non-reactive saucepan, along with half of the wine and sugar. Gently warm the mixture over low heat, stirring constantly until the sugar is dissolved. Strain the mixture into the bowl with the purée, discarding the vanilla pod. Stir or whisk in the rest of the wine.

3

Place a very thin peach slice, along with a few raspberries, into each popsicle mold. Pour some of the mixture into each mold, leaving about a half-inch of space at the top. Place the lid on the molds and fit each with a wooden stick. Freeze until solid, 3 to 4 hours. Remove the popsicles, run the molds briefly under warm water to loosen, then pull the popsicles from the molds. Wrap the popsicles in plastic wrap and freeze if not serving immediately. The frozen popsicles will keep 1 to 2 weeks.

Noelle Carter

Noelle Carter is the former Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen director. She left in January 2019.

Advertisement

Latest Recipes

Advertisement

Related Recipes

Latest Recipes