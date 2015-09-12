Peach sangria popsicles

Place a very thin peach slice, along with a few raspberries, into each popsicle mold. Pour some of the mixture into each mold, leaving about a half-inch of space at the top. Place the lid on the molds and fit each with a wooden stick. Freeze until solid, 3 to 4 hours. Remove the popsicles, run the molds briefly under warm water to loosen, then pull the popsicles from the molds. Wrap the popsicles in plastic wrap and freeze if not serving immediately. The frozen popsicles will keep 1 to 2 weeks.