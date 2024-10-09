Curtis Stone's Italian Pork Sausage Rolls
Australian chef Curtis Stone says sausage rolls — flaky pastry filled with minced meat — must be eaten hot, so bake or reheat this classic snack just before serving. A couple of them served with a fresh salad can make a meal. Just don’t forget the tomato sauce.
Note: Unbaked rolls can be made up to one day ahead and stored airtight and refrigerated.
Position a rack in lower third of oven and heat to 375 degrees. Line a large heavy baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
Heat the olive oil in a medium-heavy sauté pan over medium heat. Add the onions, cook for 1 minute, then add garlic and sauté until tender and translucent, about 3 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl and set aside until cooled, about 20 minutes.
Once the onions are cooled, stir in the heavy cream, oregano, basil, parsley, paprika, salt, fennel seeds, chili flakes and ground pepper. Using your hands, gently mix the pork, butter and mustard into the onion mixture.
Lay one pastry sheet on a lightly floured work surface. Form half of the pork mixture into a log along the bottom edge of the pastry square. Roll pastry upward and around the pork mixture to encase it completely, allowing about a ½-inch seam. Trim away excess pastry.
Cut the roll crosswise into four pieces and set them seam side down on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining dough sheet and pork mixture.
Brush heavy cream over the sausage rolls and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake on lower rack until the pastry is dark golden brown and sausage is cooked through, about 35 to 40 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes. Serve hot sausage rolls with ketchup or tomato sauce.
