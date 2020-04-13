Stressed out? Try Jessica Reed's Quarantine Cake

This cake from writer, artist and cookbook author Jessica Reed riffs on one known variously as Depression Cake, Crazy Cake and Wacky Cake. The recipes, and their histories, differ save for all resulting in a baked good that is easy and economical to make. Requiring no eggs, milk or butter, the batter comes together — by hand — in less than 10 minutes and is out of the oven in less than 30. Perfect for crisis baking.
The finished cake is deeply hued and bittersweet due to a higher-than-usual amount of cocoa, an ingredient of love and happiness — something every single one of us could use more of. There’s also a teaspoon of cinnamon for healing and a cup of brewed coffee for that extra jolt of energy, both literal and figurative, we need to get through this. Chocolate not your thing? I’ve included a vanilla interpretation at the end.