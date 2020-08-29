Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Rehydrating Dry-Packed Sun-Dried Tomatoes

15 minutes
Makes 3/4 cup
Sundried tomatoes.
(Leslie Grow/For The Times)
1

In a medium, microwave-safe bowl, stir the salt into the water until dissolved. Add the tomatoes, cover the bowl with a plate or plastic wrap, and microwave for 2 minutes, until the tomatoes are plumped.

2

Carefully remove the bowl from the microwave and let the tomatoes cool completely in the water. Drain the tomatoes and place on paper towels to dry.

3

Place the tomatoes in a small jar or storage container, seal and refrigerate, up to 1 week. Optionally, sprinkle chile flakes over the tomatoes in the jar, then cover with the olive oil. Seal the jar and refrigerate for up to 1 month.

