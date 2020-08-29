Rehydrating Dry-Packed Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Buying sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil means they will be more tender and ready to use, and you will pay extra for that. If you purchase dry-packed tomatoes, they will need to be rehydrated before use. Here’s how to do it.
In a medium, microwave-safe bowl, stir the salt into the water until dissolved. Add the tomatoes, cover the bowl with a plate or plastic wrap, and microwave for 2 minutes, until the tomatoes are plumped.
Carefully remove the bowl from the microwave and let the tomatoes cool completely in the water. Drain the tomatoes and place on paper towels to dry.
Place the tomatoes in a small jar or storage container, seal and refrigerate, up to 1 week. Optionally, sprinkle chile flakes over the tomatoes in the jar, then cover with the olive oil. Seal the jar and refrigerate for up to 1 month.
