Salmon Sambuus

These Somali sambuus, a cousin of the Indian samosa, are filled with aromatics and wild salmon, a nod to Ifrah Ahmed’s upbringing in Seattle. “They’re typically made for special celebrations like weddings and Eid, or during specific times of the year like Ramadan,” says Ahmed. “It’s typically made with beef, but I grew up in the Somali community of Seattle, which meant a fusion of Pacific Northwest and Somali food cultures.

“Using flour tortillas is such an easy way to make sambuus. You can make the dough yourself, but I grew up eating sambuus with tortilla, so I like that flavor better. Some people also use egg roll wrappers too. I will always defend the use of tortillas, because it’s cheap, easy and saves time. It also helps working-class folks like my family get traditional foods on the table faster.”