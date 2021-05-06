Share
Basbaas (Green Somali Hot Sauce)
Time 10 minutes
Yields Makes 2 cups
This green Somali hot sauce is eaten as a condiment for sambuus and a variety of Somali dishes. If you’d like it less spicy, remove the seeds from the jalapeños before blending.
In a blender or food processor, combine the cilantro, vinegar, coriander, cumin, garlic, jalapeños, onion and lime juice and puree until smooth. Add more vinegar if you want a looser sauce. Season with salt and pepper. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator until ready to use.
Make Ahead:
The basbaas will keep in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
