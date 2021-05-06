Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Basbaas (Green Somali Hot Sauce)

10 minutes
Makes 2 cups
Intense with fresh green chiles, this bright sauce is a flavorful condiment eaten with all sorts of Somali dishes.
(Ifrah Ahmed / For The Times)
1

In a blender or food processor, combine the cilantro, vinegar, coriander, cumin, garlic, jalapeños, onion and lime juice and puree until smooth. Add more vinegar if you want a looser sauce. Season with salt and pepper. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Make Ahead:
The basbaas will keep in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
