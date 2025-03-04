Sandy Ho's Funky Fresh Oysters

Oysters are a signature item for chef Sandy Ho, who regularly serves them at events and in her own home.

The chef-founder of Sandita’s World, a culinary company known for its wild-hued dumplings, noodles, salads and other dishes, loves to dress up her oysters with a rainbow of ingredients and textures.

“It’s such a treat to have an oyster for me, and it’s such a treat to offer oysters, whether it’s friends coming over or at a pop-up,” she said. “It’s such a nice touch, and it elevates the experience and allows people to feel a little bit more special.”

Ho can appreciate a classic mignonette of red wine and shallots, but her own version — found in her debut, self-published cookbook, “Sandita’s Cooking Notes Vol. 1” — amps up the funk with a fish-sauce base that’s punctuated by spicy pops from Thai chiles, tart-sweet citrus via orange and lime, and brightening herbs, all with an earthy finish thanks to a garnish of ground peanuts.

Due to the heft of flavors in this mignonette, Ho recommends using a sweeter, milder oyster, such as the Kumamoto, to let these flavors shine.