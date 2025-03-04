Sandy Ho's Funky Fresh Oysters
- Share via
-
Oysters are a signature item for chef Sandy Ho, who regularly serves them at events and in her own home.
The chef-founder of Sandita’s World, a culinary company known for its wild-hued dumplings, noodles, salads and other dishes, loves to dress up her oysters with a rainbow of ingredients and textures.
“It’s such a treat to have an oyster for me, and it’s such a treat to offer oysters, whether it’s friends coming over or at a pop-up,” she said. “It’s such a nice touch, and it elevates the experience and allows people to feel a little bit more special.”
Ho can appreciate a classic mignonette of red wine and shallots, but her own version — found in her debut, self-published cookbook, “Sandita’s Cooking Notes Vol. 1” — amps up the funk with a fish-sauce base that’s punctuated by spicy pops from Thai chiles, tart-sweet citrus via orange and lime, and brightening herbs, all with an earthy finish thanks to a garnish of ground peanuts.
Due to the heft of flavors in this mignonette, Ho recommends using a sweeter, milder oyster, such as the Kumamoto, to let these flavors shine.
Combine the shallots, cilantro, makrut lime leaves, Thai chiles, orange slices, fish sauce, water, lime juice, sugar and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk to combine. Set aside in the refrigerator until ready for use.
Shuck the oysters. When ready, spoon the dressing atop the oysters.
Top each oyster with a sprinkling of crushed roasted peanuts, a drop of extra-virgin olive oil and a pinch of edible flower petals.
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.