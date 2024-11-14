Kiano Moju's Sukuma Wiki

In Swahili, sukuma means “to push” and wiki “the week,” as in the day of the week. The name of this dish is a commentary on how cheap it is to prepare — cheap enough to push you through the week until you get paid.

In Kenya, sukuma leaves can be purchased whole or precut. The market vendors cut them thin, even thinner than angel hair pasta. They grip the tightly bound bundles as they gently shave off layers with a steady hand that rivals a good barber’s. Sukuma can be your main dish or a side as part of a larger meal. A classic way to enjoy this is with ugali, cooked white cornmeal similar to firm grits or polenta.