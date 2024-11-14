Kiano Moju's Sukuma Wiki
In Swahili, sukuma means “to push” and wiki “the week,” as in the day of the week. The name of this dish is a commentary on how cheap it is to prepare — cheap enough to push you through the week until you get paid.
In Kenya, sukuma leaves can be purchased whole or precut. The market vendors cut them thin, even thinner than angel hair pasta. They grip the tightly bound bundles as they gently shave off layers with a steady hand that rivals a good barber’s. Sukuma can be your main dish or a side as part of a larger meal. A classic way to enjoy this is with ugali, cooked white cornmeal similar to firm grits or polenta.
Sukuma Wiki
Remove the thick stalks from the center of the collard green leaves. Arrange the leaves in a neat stack, then roll them into a tight cylinder. Gripping the bundle tight in one hand, use a sharp knife to finely slice the greens ¼-inch (1 cm) thick, being careful not to shred too thin or they will clump together when cooked.
Thinly slice the garlic. Dice the tomatoes. Peel and cut the ginger into small matchsticks.
Heat a shallow and wide pan over medium heat. Once hot, place the oil in the pan, then add the ginger and garlic and cook until they are lightly brown on the edges, about 5 minutes. Add in the greens and mix to combine.
When the collards brighten in color to a vibrant green, add in the tomatoes and cover with a lid to steam the mixture. When the greens have darkened in color and cooked down slightly, 2 to 3 minutes, remove the lid and season with salt to taste. Serve immediately.
