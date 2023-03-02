The ultimate chocolate chip cookie recipe

These cookies are exactly what readers want in a chocolate chip cookie (we asked!): chewy and gooey (when warm) with crispy edges and a hint of salt. They are not too sweet, not too thin, and the recipe calls for chocolate chunks, though if you prefer chips, feel free to switch them out. They use basic ingredients that are readily available in a typical grocery store, and once your butter and eggs are at room temperature, you can whip up a batch in less than an hour.