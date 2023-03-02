The ultimate chocolate chip cookie recipe
These cookies are exactly what readers want in a chocolate chip cookie (we asked!): chewy and gooey (when warm) with crispy edges and a hint of salt. They are not too sweet, not too thin, and the recipe calls for chocolate chunks, though if you prefer chips, feel free to switch them out. They use basic ingredients that are readily available in a typical grocery store, and once your butter and eggs are at room temperature, you can whip up a batch in less than an hour.
The Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookie
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 sheet pans with parchment and set aside.
In a medium-size bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder and kosher salt and set aside.
In the work bowl of a stand mixer, beat the butter, dark brown sugar and granulated sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes, stopping partway through to scrape down the bowl and ensure even distribution.
Add the eggs, one at a time, beating thoroughly after each addition. Add the vanilla and beat thoroughly.
Reduce the mixer speed to medium-low and add the flour mixture all at once. Mix until well combined.
Add the chocolate chunks and walnuts (if using) and mix until the chocolate and nuts are well distributed.
Use a #70 cookie scoop or measure a generous tablespoon for each cookie and space them 2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Sprinkle each cookie with a few grains of fleur de sel. Bake until the edges are golden and the cookies are set, 8 to 10 minutes, rotating the pans halfway through.
