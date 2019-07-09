The Sports Report: Mike Trout is an all-time great

“The 1981 Dodgers. Rick Monday home run in Montreal in the top of the ninth of Game 5 of the 1981 NLCS to send L.A. to the World Series. Incredible moment for the franchise and a memory for me and about 20 friends who were huddled in the playground during lunch recess around a transistor radio to listen to the end of the game, which was a day game. Jerry Doggett, I believe, was doing the play-by-play, and when Monday hit the homer we all sprinted around the playground screaming. So much fun. The Dodgers of course would win their first World Series since 1965 about a week later beating the Yankees in six games.”