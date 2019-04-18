Amir Khan has forged his own path and now he faces another tough test

“Fighting for the pound-for-pound title, winning another world title and fighting at Madison Square Garden would have to rank it as one of the best,” Khan said. “I’ve reached the position of these biggest fights because I work very hard. I believe God wants me to be the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. It’s not easy to do, but I have the skills to do it and this is my best chance to do it against someone of my own weight.”