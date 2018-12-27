The Fight Corner: A 2019 top fights wish list

Jarrett Hurd vs. Jermell Charlo, super-welterweights: This collision course of champions was paused Saturday when Charlo lost his WBC belt to Tony Harrison by a disputed decision in Brooklyn, but Hurd wanted a hometown fight in the spring anyway. So if Charlo can regain the title, a showdown with Hurd for three belts not only needs to happen, it’s being scripted by Haymon, so expect it by late summer-early fall.