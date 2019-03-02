UFC 235 live updates: Round-by-round, fight-by-fight coverage

The UFC 235 main event has Jon Jones (23-1) defending his light-heavyweight title against challenger Anthony Smith (31-13). Join us for round-by-round, fight-by-fight coverage from Las Vegas. The card also features: Tyron Woodley (19-3-1) vs. Kamaru Usman (14-1) for Woodley’s welterweight belt; Ben Askren (18-0) vs. Robbie Lawler (28-12), welterweights; Tecia Torres (10-3) vs. Weili Zhang (18-1), women’s straw-weights; Cody Garbrandt (11-2) vs. Pedro Munhoz (17-3), bantamweights.
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Charles Byrd
Edmen Shahbazyan is a young, unbeaten prospect with knockouts in almost all of his wins. Charles Byrd is 14 years his senior and has had success with submissions lately.
Gina Mazany vs. Macy Chiasson
Gina Mazany competed on the Ultimate Fighter but has struggled in the UFC since, going 1-2. Macy Chiasson won a different season of the Ultimate Fighter and is undefeated as a professional. She is the second heaviest favorite of the night behind only Jon Jones in the main event.
Round 1. Chiasson, moving down from featherweight to bantamweight, looks much bigger than Mazany. Chiasson is throwing a lot of kicks in her combinations while charging forward with punches. Chiasson aggressively pushes in with punches and drops Mazany with a series of punches. Chiasson follows with more punches on the ground and the fight is quickly called off.
Winner: Macy Chiasson, TKO, round 1.
That was an impressive win for Chiasson, who made quick work of Mazany. Chiasson may have to demonstrate greater caution as she moves up the ranks as her aggression in that fight left openings that future opponents could capitalize on.
Polyana Viana vs. Hannah Cifers
UFC 235 kicks off with a women’s bout in the 115 pound division. The Brazilian competitor Polyana Viana is 1-1 thus far in the UFC and is a finisher with a knockout or submission in every career victory. She takes on the American Hannah Cifers who dropped her first UFC contest to Maycee Barber and is 8-3 overall.
Round 1. Both fighters exercise caution in the early striking, not throwing much with respect for the other’s power. Viana pulls guard and looks for a heel hook. Cifers gets her to give that up with punches and stands back up. Cifers drops Viana with a hard straight right hand, easily the bigger blow of the bout. Cifers lands some kicks to the legs while Viana is on the ground and Viana eventually returns to the feet. Cifers connects well again late in the round. 10-9 Cifers.
Round 2. The second round begins with a much quicker pace than the first. Cifers opens up with a flurry of leg kicks and also some punches. Viana knocks Cifers off balance with an open hand hook but ends up on bottom in the scramble. From the bottom, Viana is aggressive with repeated elbows while controlling Cifers with her full guard. Cifers responds with a few punches from the top. Viana continues to attack with punches and elbows from the bottom. Viana spent most of the round on the bottom but controlled the fight there. 10-9 Viana.
Round 3. Viana opens with a few kicks. She lands a solid head kick in an exchange. Cifers nails Viana with a crisp overhand punch. Viana lands some knees to the body in a clinch. On the separation, Cifers lands a strong punch. They completely open up at the end, swinging wild punches back and forth before the round concludes. 10-9 Viana, 29-28 Viana.
Winner: Hannah Cifers, split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).
A close fight merited a close decision. It’s understandable Cifers got the nod because the clearest round was her round in the first. That meant Viana needed to win both the close second and third from two judges in order to get the decision.
Jon Jones among the fighters facing day of reckoning
Opportunities abound for the key players of Saturday’s UFC 235, and now come their moments of truth.
Light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones, having submitted to a record number of drug tests following four years of career turbulence, has the potential to thrust himself beyond the negativity by defending his belt barely two months after recapturing it.
Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, in his fifth title defense, looks to extend his unbeaten run dating to 2014 against a remarkably fit challenger in Kamaru Usman and elevate his position in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings.
And Woodley’s close friend and training partner Ben Askren makes his anticipated UFC debut after already displaying a captivating personality that carries potential to make him a forceful draw.
Woodley and Askren bond means they’ll never square off in octagon
Rules are meant to be broken, or at least questioned, and with the gifted tandem of Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren testing authority, the UFC’s typical hard-line policies are going to have to budge.
Not only do the longtime training mates refuse to fight each other even though both are elite members of the 170-pound welterweight division, the situation begs for the UFC to cave and create a new 165-pound division.
“It probably will be presented,” Askren (18-0) said of the likelihood this year that UFC bosses will press him to fight champion Woodley should both win their separate Saturday UFC 235 fights at T-Mobile Arena. “We’ll just say no.”
Added Woodley: “Come to the gym and watch us.”
Covington claims 'corruption' and hints at exit from UFC
Wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap that was perhaps the same one he donned while visiting President Trump, welterweight Colby Covington stormed a fighters’ public workout Thursday and demanded a title shot.
Covington, who was bypassed for a welterweight-title shot against champion Tyron Woodley by Kamaru Usman for UFC 235, threatened that if he isn’t assigned to fight Saturday’s winner for the title, he’ll ask for his release and join a different mixed martial arts company.
“I better be next or I’m going somewhere else. It’s title next, or I’m out of the UFC,” Covington said.
He estimated 80% “of the fans wanted me to fight. They didn’t want to see Usman. This is corruption from the UFC,” the Clovis, Calif.-born Covington, 31, told reporters after being escorted away from Usman’s workout at the MGM Grand by UFC security guards.