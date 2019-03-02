UFC 235 live updates: Round-by-round, fight-by-fight coverage

Round 2. The second round begins with a much quicker pace than the first. Cifers opens up with a flurry of leg kicks and also some punches. Viana knocks Cifers off balance with an open hand hook but ends up on bottom in the scramble. From the bottom, Viana is aggressive with repeated elbows while controlling Cifers with her full guard. Cifers responds with a few punches from the top. Viana continues to attack with punches and elbows from the bottom. Viana spent most of the round on the bottom but controlled the fight there. 10-9 Viana.