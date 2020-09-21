Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Chargers reiterate Tyrod Taylor will remain starting quarterback if healthy

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert scrambles against the Chiefs defense.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert did his share of scrambling in place of injured Tyrod Taylor against the Kansas City Chiefs.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Sep. 21, 2020
3:09 PM
Share

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn reiterated Monday that Tyrod Taylor will remain the team’s starting quarterback if he’s fully healthy.

Taylor was unable to play Sunday in a 23-20 overtime loss to Kansas City after he experienced trouble breathing before the game. Rookie Justin Herbert replaced him right before the opening kickoff and finished 22 of 33 for 311 yards and a touchdown in a debut that sent a buzz through the league.

But, in noting that Taylor did nothing to lose the job, Lynn said Taylor is still his starter.

“I know what to expect from him and what he’s going to get done,” Lynn said. “If Tyrod can’t go and we have to go with Justin, I am perfectly content with that. I know we can win with either quarterback. But the veteran quarterback right now gives us the best chance to win. It’s not like we won the damn game yesterday. We lost last time I checked.”

Advertisement

Taylor spent part of Sunday afternoon at a local hospital being evaluated. He was later discharged and returned to the Chargers’ facility in Costa Mesa on Monday.

Chargers

Justin Herbert shows off talent in surprise start as Chargers fall to Chiefs in OT

nglewood, CA, Sunday, September 20, 2020 - Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Chargers

Justin Herbert shows off talent in surprise start as Chargers fall to Chiefs in OT

With Tyrod Taylor sitting because of a chest injury, rookie Justin Herbert shines in his first start as the Chargers lose to the Chiefs, 23-20, in overtime.

The NFL Network reported that Taylor experienced complications from a pregame injection that was administered to address a rib injury. Lynn wouldn’t specifically confirm the report but did say “there were some complications.”

Taylor appeared briefly on the Chargers’ official injury report Friday for his rib problem, but was removed from the report after participating fully in practice.

Advertisement

Lynn said Monday that it was too early to determine Taylor’s status for Sunday, when the Chargers play Carolina at SoFi Stadium.

“I’ll know more later,” he said. “But right now I don’t have enough information.”

Chargers

Chargers lose in OT to Chiefs, but gain confidence with top pick Justin Herbert at QB

Inglewood, CA, Sunday, September 20, 2020 - Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Charger.

Chargers

Chargers lose in OT to Chiefs, but gain confidence with top pick Justin Herbert at QB

The Chargers lost to the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs in overtime, but L.A. rookie Justin Herbert performed well in his first NFL start, which was a surprise to all.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement