Chargers reiterate Tyrod Taylor will remain starting quarterback if healthy

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn reiterated Monday that Tyrod Taylor will remain the team’s starting quarterback if he’s fully healthy.

Taylor was unable to play Sunday in a 23-20 overtime loss to Kansas City after he experienced trouble breathing before the game. Rookie Justin Herbert replaced him right before the opening kickoff and finished 22 of 33 for 311 yards and a touchdown in a debut that sent a buzz through the league.

But, in noting that Taylor did nothing to lose the job, Lynn said Taylor is still his starter.

“I know what to expect from him and what he’s going to get done,” Lynn said. “If Tyrod can’t go and we have to go with Justin, I am perfectly content with that. I know we can win with either quarterback. But the veteran quarterback right now gives us the best chance to win. It’s not like we won the damn game yesterday. We lost last time I checked.”

Taylor spent part of Sunday afternoon at a local hospital being evaluated. He was later discharged and returned to the Chargers’ facility in Costa Mesa on Monday.

The NFL Network reported that Taylor experienced complications from a pregame injection that was administered to address a rib injury. Lynn wouldn’t specifically confirm the report but did say “there were some complications.”

Taylor appeared briefly on the Chargers’ official injury report Friday for his rib problem, but was removed from the report after participating fully in practice.

Lynn said Monday that it was too early to determine Taylor’s status for Sunday, when the Chargers play Carolina at SoFi Stadium.

“I’ll know more later,” he said. “But right now I don’t have enough information.”