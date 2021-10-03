Advertisement
Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. ruled out against Raiders

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray gestures during a game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 19 at SoFi Stadium.
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
The Chargers announced that linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. will not play Monday night against Las Vegas.

Murray suffered his third ankle injury since the start of training camp Saturday during practice.

He’s expected to be replaced in the starting lineup by Drue Tranquill.

Murray’s first ankle injury came in August when he was making a tackle during a practice at SoFi Stadium.

He injured his other ankle early in a Week 2 loss to Dallas. On that occasion, Murray left the field and immediately headed to the locker room, but was able to return.

Murray played every defensive snap in the Chargers’ 20-16 victory at Washington to open this season. But he struggled last weekend against Kansas City and was replaced at times by Tranquill.

Murray, who is third on the team with 19 tackles, was a first-round draft pick last year, the Chargers selecting him at No. 23.

The Chargers will see plenty of familiar faces on the field and the sideline when the Raiders come to play in their old stomping grounds Monday night.

