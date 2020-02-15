Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Clippers

Clippers to work out forward Evan Turner

Atlanta Hawks v Detroit Pistons
Atlanta’s Evan Turner drives to the basket against Detroit’s Markieff Morris on Oct. 24 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
(Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Feb. 15, 2020
11:09 AM
The Clippers planned to work out forward Evan Turner on Saturday as they search for players to fill the team’s open roster spots, according to a person close to the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity.

The Clippers created two open spots on their 15-man roster via their moves ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. On Thursday, the team also lost starting forward Paul George to a left hamstring strain for an unspecified amount of time, an injury coach Doc Rivers called concerning because George missed 10 games in January because of injuries to the same hamstring.

The 6-foot-6 Turner could be viewed as an off-the-bench option to help fill George’s minutes should he miss a significant amount of time. Turner is in the process of securing a buyout with Minnesota, to whom he was traded by Atlanta on Feb. 5.

Turner, 31, has averaged 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists during his 10 NBA seasons. In 63 career playoff games, he has averaged 7.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 37%. His workout was first reported by Yahoo Sports.

Clippers
Andrew Greif
Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.
