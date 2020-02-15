Clippers to work out forward Evan Turner

The Clippers planned to work out forward Evan Turner on Saturday as they search for players to fill the team’s open roster spots, according to a person close to the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity.

The Clippers created two open spots on their 15-man roster via their moves ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. On Thursday, the team also lost starting forward Paul George to a left hamstring strain for an unspecified amount of time, an injury coach Doc Rivers called concerning because George missed 10 games in January because of injuries to the same hamstring.

The 6-foot-6 Turner could be viewed as an off-the-bench option to help fill George’s minutes should he miss a significant amount of time. Turner is in the process of securing a buyout with Minnesota, to whom he was traded by Atlanta on Feb. 5.

Turner, 31, has averaged 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists during his 10 NBA seasons. In 63 career playoff games, he has averaged 7.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 37%. His workout was first reported by Yahoo Sports.