Clippers

Clippers to sign Joakim Noah for rest of this season and next season

Memphis Grizzlies center Joakim Noah brings the ball up the court March 23, 2019.
Joakim Noah, seen here with the Memphis Grizzlies, will sign with the Clippers for the rest of this season and next season, though the deal for 2020-21 isn’t guaranteed.
(Brandon Dill / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
June 27, 2020
9:45 PM
The Clippers will sign Joakim Noah for the rest of this season and next season, though the deal for 2020-21 isn’t guaranteed, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Times.

The team agreed to terms with the veteran center on a 10-day contract just before the NBA season shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noah, 35, has averaged 8.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 12 seasons. He will provide depth behind Ivica Zubac for the Clippers upon their return to action July 30 in Orlando, Fla.

Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the national basketball writer for the Los Angeles Times, a job he moved into after covering the Chargers’ first season back in Los Angeles for The Times.

