Dodgers vs. Yankees in World Series Game 4: Live updates, start time and odds

Dodgers vs. Yankees: How to watch and betting odds for Game 4

The Dodgers continue the postseason Tuesday when they face the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 5:08 p.m. PDT and will air on Fox and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts of the game will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español) in the Los Angeles area.

The Dodgers lead the best-of-seven series 3-0. If they win Tuesday, they’ll capture the eighth World Series title in franchise history.

Here are the latest betting odds for Game 4 of the World Series:

Here’s the TV schedule for the remaining games series if necessary (all times Pacific):

