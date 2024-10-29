Dodgers vs. Yankees in World Series Game 4: Live updates, start time and odds

Dodgers take commanding 3-0 World Series lead over Yankees behind Walker Buehler
At the start of the fifth inning Monday night, the Yankee Stadium scoreboard implored a quiet crowd in the Bronx.
“EVERYBODY GET LOUD,” it instructed.
“EVERYBODY SCREAM,” it begged.
The subdued 49,368 in attendance hardly reacted.
As he’d done so many times before this time of year, Walker Buehler had already extinguished any belief.
The Dodgers continue the postseason Tuesday when they face the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 5:08 p.m. PDT and will air on Fox and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts of the game will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español) in the Los Angeles area.
The Dodgers lead the best-of-seven series 3-0. If they win Tuesday, they’ll capture the eighth World Series title in franchise history.
