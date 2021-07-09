Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

ICYMI: Julio Urías gives pitching-stressed Dodgers a lift in 6-1 victory over Marlins

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the Miami Marlins on Thursday. (Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)

MIAMI — Julio Urías dropped his left arm down, almost to a sidearm delivery, to fire a perfectly placed 95-mph strike to Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the seventh inning of the Dodgers’ 6-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday afternoon.

His momentum pushed him to his left, toward the Dodgers’ dugout, and he didn’t stop. He swaggered off the mound at LoanDepot Park. His 101st and last pitch may have been his best one, and Chisholm could only watch.

The sinker completed a three-pitch strikeout — his ninth punch-out of the day. It marked the first time Urías, protected from injury by the Dodgers in recent years, topped 100 pitches in his major league career. It was exactly what the Dodgers, down to three healthy and available starting pitchers, needed to avoid a four-game sweep and rest an exhausted relief corps.

