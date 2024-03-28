Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals live updates and analysis from home opener

How the saga of Shohei Ohtani and his interpreter unfolded — and why it’s not over

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, right, chats with his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, during a game against Team Korea on March 18. (Lee Jin-man / Associated Press)

The tip arrived two weeks ago, and it threatened to engulf Major League Baseball’s biggest star, Shohei Ohtani, in scandal. The name of the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger and pitcher had surfaced in a federal investigation of illegal sports gambling — millions of dollars in payments were allegedly made from his bank account to an illicit bookmaker.

As The Times investigated the tip and began to assemble a story, Ohtani’s representatives scrambled behind the scenes to head it off. The result was a series of shifting accounts of how Ohtani’s name was raised as part of the investigation, with each version presenting him as not being involved in any wrongdoing.

And that effort continued after The Times broke the story of the probe. It culminated Monday in a news conference by Ohtani at Dodger Stadium, and what the ballplayer, the Dodgers and Major League Baseball had hoped would put the matter to rest.

It didn’t.

Read more >>>