Dave Roberts won’t check Padres’ Joe Musgrove for illegal substances

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was “surprised” and “a little taken aback” by New York Mets manager Buck Showalter’s request to have Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove checked for foreign substances before the sixth inning of San Diego’s 6-0 National League wild-card clinching win in Citi Field on Sunday night.

Musgrove was nearing the end of a dominant seven-inning, one-hit, five-strikeout effort when Showalter asked crew chief Alfonso Marquez to check the pitcher, who had his glove, hands and sweaty ears thoroughly rubbed in what seemed like a desperate attempt by Showalter to disrupt Musgrove’s rhythm.

If anything, it fired up Musgrove more.

“I think that check kind of motivated me a little bit more and pushed me a little bit,” Musgrove said before Game 3 of the NL Division Series against the Dodgers on Friday. “And I think my spin rates and everything went up even more after the check. It really fired me up to finish off the outing and kind of stick it to them.”

Which is why, if Musgrove is dominating the Dodgers in Game 4 on Saturday night in Petco Park, there will be no attempt from the visiting dugout to rattle him.

“Buck knows whether it’s gamesmanship or whatever it might be — that was a decision he made,” Roberts said. “I’m sure he had his reasons … I don’t know if I would have taken that approach.”

Musgrove said the chants of “cheater” in New York didn’t bother him as much as comments by the MLB Network’s Brian Kenny, who pointed to Musgrove’s increased spin rate and velocity as indications he may have been cheating.

“I was pretty offended and hurt by him going on the biggest platform in baseball, MLB Network, and spewing the things that he did, especially without evidence and proof,” Musgrove said. “That bothered me, but you can’t get attached to it. As much as it offended me, I’m moving past it.”

Musgrove appreciated the fact that former players-turned-TV analysts such as Jake Peavy, Mike Lowell and Billy Ripken came to his defense on MLB Network.

Musgrove is an El Cajon native who grew up rooting for the Padres and wears No. 44 in honor of Peavy, the former San Diego ace who was his favorite player. Peavy will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Saturday night’s game.

“Those are all guys that have played the game and been around,” Peavy said. “I don’t know how much baseball Brian Kenny has played, and I feel like I take the opinion of those other guys a lot more than his.”

Taylor returns

Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor, who sat out the final five games of the regular season because of neck stiffness and did not play in the first two games of the NLDS, returned to the lineup for Game 3.

Taylor, who said before the game that he is “100%,” got several at-bats in an intrasquad game last Sunday and took several live at-bats on Monday.

Though he hadn’t faced an opposing pitcher in two weeks, he did not believe it would take too long to get locked in at the plate. Sometimes, as Taylor learned last October, when he opened the playoffs with a dramatic walk-off homer in the wild-card game against St. Louis, it can take one swing.

“Last year was … actually, the wild-card game, I felt terrible,” Taylor said. “That was just one of those things where one swing can kind of lock you back in.”

Taylor went on to hit .351 (13 for 37) with a 1.202 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, four homers, four doubles and 12 RBIs in 11 playoff games, the Dodgers bowing out in a six-game NL Championship Series to Atlanta.

“Obviously, that’s huge for your confidence going forward when you come up with a big hit like that,” said Taylor, who struck out in the second inning and grounded out in the fourth inning of Game 3. “I’m sure that played a part in me feeling more comfortable and better mechanically, as well.”

Out-Fox’d

When the Dodgers and Padres arrived at Petco Park on Friday, they found Fox television cameras in their dugouts, and they weren’t happy.

The camera in the Padres dugout was on the far end. The one on the Dodgers’ side was in a more intrusive spot — right by the entrance, where it would have blocked the view from the bench. Further, the visitors’ dugout is notably smaller than the home team’s dugout.

Third baseman Manny Machado was among the Padres players to complain pregame. Justin Turner, pitching coach Mark Prior and Roberts were among the angry Dodgers on the field.

The protests were enough to have the cameras removed and placed in the photographer wells next to the dugouts — where they usually are for games.

The cameras were initially placed in the dugouts because officials didn’t want to block the view of fans, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. It’s something the Padres did for the All-Star Game at Petco Park in 2016.

But the Dodgers contended that the views of players and coaches are more important for a playoff game, the first in San Diego since 2006.

Staff writer Jorge Castillo contributed to this report.