Live Dodgers victory parade

Dodgers World Series parade: Live updates, start time, route and how to watch

Everything you need to know about the Dodgers’ World Series victory parade on Friday, including start time, route and how to watch.

By Los Angeles Times staff
A member of the Dodgers' Blue Crew runs with a Dodgers flag on the dugout at Dodger Stadium.
Dodger Stadium will play host to a fan rally after the team’s World Series victory parade through the streets of Los Angeles on Friday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Don’t rain on our parade! Forecasted storm should not affect Friday’s Dodger celebration

Dodgers fans celebrate, looking at TVs in blue and white jerseys
Dodgers fans celebrate at Tom’s Watch Bar as the Los Angeles Dodgers won their eighth World Series title against the New York Yankees.
(Michael Blackshire/Los Angeles Times)
By Grace Toohey

Don’t worry, it looks like there’s nothing that could — literally — rain on the Dodger’s World Series championship parade Friday.

A weekend storm expected to bring the region’s first precipitation since May should not arrive in time to dampen any victory celebration. The Dodgers won their eighth world title Wednesday night with a 7-6 victory over the New York Yankees.

Dodgers World Series victory parade route

Here’s a look at the route for the Dodgers’ World Series victory parade, which is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on Spring Street in front of City Hall in downtown Los Angeles.

Dodgers 2024 World Series victory parade route.
(Los Angeles Dodgers)

The route is easily accessible via the Metro rail Red Line via the Civic Center/Grand Park and 7th Street/Metro Center stations. In addition “Dodger Stadium Express” while be running from Union Station for anyone attending the victory celebration at Dodger Stadium after the parade.

Ready to celebrate? Dodgers’ World Series championship parade will be Friday

Dodgers manager celebrates with his players and coaches after the team's World Series victory over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.
Dodgers manager celebrates with his players and coaches after the team’s World Series victory over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Shaikin

After 36 years, the Dodgers have a date for a World Series championship parade: It’s Friday.

The morning parade will start at City Hall at 11 a.m. and end on 5th Street, near Figueroa Street. Members of the Dodgers will be transported atop double-decker buses. A celebration at Dodger Stadium will follow at 12:15 p.m., with tickets required for the event.

The Dodgers said logistics would make it impossible for fans to attend both events. For the Dodger Stadium celebration, parking gates will open at 8:30 a.m. and stadium entry gates will open at 9 a.m.

Television coverage of all of Friday’s events will begin at 9:30 a.m. on SportsNet LA and various local channels. Radio coverage will air on AM 570.

