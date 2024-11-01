Dodgers World Series parade: Live updates, start time, route and how to watch

Don’t rain on our parade! Forecasted storm should not affect Friday’s Dodger celebration
Don’t worry, it looks like there’s nothing that could — literally — rain on the Dodger’s World Series championship parade Friday.
A weekend storm expected to bring the region’s first precipitation since May should not arrive in time to dampen any victory celebration. The Dodgers won their eighth world title Wednesday night with a 7-6 victory over the New York Yankees.
Dodgers World Series victory parade route
Here’s a look at the route for the Dodgers’ World Series victory parade, which is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on Spring Street in front of City Hall in downtown Los Angeles.
The route is easily accessible via the Metro rail Red Line via the Civic Center/Grand Park and 7th Street/Metro Center stations. In addition “Dodger Stadium Express” while be running from Union Station for anyone attending the victory celebration at Dodger Stadium after the parade.
Ready to celebrate? Dodgers’ World Series championship parade will be Friday
After 36 years, the Dodgers have a date for a World Series championship parade: It’s Friday.
The morning parade will start at City Hall at 11 a.m. and end on 5th Street, near Figueroa Street. Members of the Dodgers will be transported atop double-decker buses. A celebration at Dodger Stadium will follow at 12:15 p.m., with tickets required for the event.
The Dodgers said logistics would make it impossible for fans to attend both events. For the Dodger Stadium celebration, parking gates will open at 8:30 a.m. and stadium entry gates will open at 9 a.m.
Television coverage of all of Friday’s events will begin at 9:30 a.m. on SportsNet LA and various local channels. Radio coverage will air on AM 570.