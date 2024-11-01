Dodgers World Series parade: Live updates, start time, route and how to watch

Ready to celebrate? Dodgers’ World Series championship parade will be Friday

Dodgers manager celebrates with his players and coaches after the team’s World Series victory over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

After 36 years, the Dodgers have a date for a World Series championship parade: It’s Friday.

The morning parade will start at City Hall at 11 a.m. and end on 5th Street, near Figueroa Street. Members of the Dodgers will be transported atop double-decker buses. A celebration at Dodger Stadium will follow at 12:15 p.m., with tickets required for the event.

The Dodgers said logistics would make it impossible for fans to attend both events. For the Dodger Stadium celebration, parking gates will open at 8:30 a.m. and stadium entry gates will open at 9 a.m.

Television coverage of all of Friday’s events will begin at 9:30 a.m. on SportsNet LA and various local channels. Radio coverage will air on AM 570.