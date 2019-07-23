Five SoCal players named to Boys Youth National volleyball team

Five Southern California players will be leaving next month for Tunisia to represent the United States in the FIVB boys’ U19 World Championships in volleyball.

The 12-man Boys Youth National Team includes Mason Briggs from Alemany; Joe Karlous from Newport Harbor; Clarke Godbold from Peninsula; Alex Knight from Pacifica Christian and Ethan Hill from St. Margaret’s. Briggs and Godbold are headed to Long Beach State; Karlous signed with Pepperdine; Hill and Knight are headed to UCLA.

Pepperdine coach David Hunt is coaching the team, which will compete from Aug. 21-30.