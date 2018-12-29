The Times' all-star high school football team

A look at The Times’ 2018 high school football all-star team:
Offense
QB — DJ Uiagalelei, Bellflower St. John Bosco, 6-5, 238, Jr.: He led the Braves to 13 consecutive victories, completing 70% of his passes for 3,366 yards and 48 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
RB — Zach Charbonnet, Westlake Village Oaks Christian, 6-2, 220, Sr.: Bound for Michigan, Charbonnet was a two-way standout who finished with 1,770 yards rushing with an average of 8.2 yards per carry.
RB — Jordan Wilmore, Lawndale, 5-8, 200, Sr.: The USC-bound Wilmore led Lawndale to its most successful season in school history, winning the CIF Division 2-A state bowl game while rushing for 2,228 yards and 22 touchdowns.
OL — Sean Rhyan, San Juan Hills, 6-5, 300, Sr.: Considered to be the No. 1 recruit among linemen in Southern California, the UCLA signee used his agility and strength to pummel defenders.
OL — Jonah Tauanu’u, Harbor City Narbonne, 6-6, 315, Sr.: The Oregon-bound offensive tackle has been a standout on three consecutive City Section Open Division championship teams and was named City player of the year.
OL — Sataoa Laumea, Rialto Eisenhower, 6-4, 305, Sr.: The Utah-bound Laumea helped Eisenhower win its first section title since 1993, using his size and strength to key the rushing attack.
OL — Dohnovan West, Mission Hills Alemany, 6-4, 285, Sr.: The Arizona State-bound West faced a series of top defensive ends and more than held his own in nonleague and Mission League play.
OL — Jeffrey Persi, San Juan Capistrano JSerra; 6-7, 265, Jr.: Colleges are jumping on the bandwagon to recruit the rising standout who came on strong at the end of the season.
WR — Bru McCoy, Santa Ana Mater Dei, 6-3, 205, Sr.: McCoy caught 18 touchdown passes for the No. 1 team in Southern California while dealing with repeated double coverages.
WR — Mycah Pittman, Calabasas, 6-0, 180, Sr.: Headed to Oregon, Pittman used his athleticism, speed and agility to catch 62 passes, including 11 for touchdowns.
WR — John Humphreys, Corona del Mar, 6-5, 205, Jr.: He set an Orange Country record with 28 touchdown receptions. He also finished with 103 catches for 1,783 yards.
K — Cristian Reyes, Arcadia, 5-8, 195, Sr.: Reyes made 10 of 10 field goals for the Apaches with a long of 42 yards. He was 65 of 68 on PATs.
Defense
DL — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oaks Christian, 6-5, 230, Sr.: The Oregon signee finished with 18 sacks for the 12-1 Lions.
DL — Cade Albright, San Juan Hills, 6-5, 215, Sr.: Albright led Orange County with 19 sacks, including three against Calabasas.
DL — Drake Jackson, Corona Centennial, 6-4, 260, Sr.: The USC-bound Jackson finished with eight sacks and made major improvements as a run stopper.
DL — Jordan Banks, Narbonne, 6-3, 243, Jr.: Banks was a dominant defensive player, recording 13 sacks and 20 tackles for losses.
LB — Tuasivi Nomura, Corona Centennial, 6-1, 195, Sr.: The outside linebacker led the 12-1 Huskies with 91 tackles.
LB — Justin Flowe, Upland, 6-3, 230, Jr.: Flow averaged 12 tackles a game and earned the reputation as one of the most feared tacklers in California.
LB — Ralen Goforth, St. John Bosco, 6-2, 225, Sr.; The USC-bound Goforth had six sacks and more than 100 tackles for the 13-1 Braves.
DB — Trent McDuffie, St. John Bosco, 5-10, 170, Sr.: The cornerback headed to Washington was terrific in man-to-man coverage, taking on the best receivers in Division 1.
DB — Jaxen Turner, Moreno Valley Rancho Verde, 6-2, 180, Sr.: The two-sport standout headed to Arizona was one of the Southland’s most versatile players for the 13-1 Mustangs.
DB — Elias Ricks, Mater Dei, 6-2, 180, Jr.: The Louisiana State commit had nine interceptions and a knack for returning them for touchdowns, including three against Corona Centennial.
DB — Akili Arnold, Mission Viejo, 6-0, 175, Sr.: Arnold made seven interceptions and also caught 53 passes for seven touchdowns.
P — Anthony Moran, Placentia Valencia, 5-7, 175, Sr.: Moran averaged 48.9 yards per punt, including 11 of his 35 punts inside the 20.