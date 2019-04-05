Another Calvert creates havoc for Westlake Village Oaks Christian football

Ethan Calvert has twice watched the recruiting process play out.
Bo Calvert, the oldest of three brothers to play for Westlake Village Oaks Christian High, committed to USC as a sophomore. The outside linebacker flipped his commitment late in the recruiting cycle and signed with UCLA where he made nine tackles in five games as a freshman last season.
Middle brother Josh enrolled at Washington earlier this year and will be a freshman inside linebacker in the fall. Josh waited until halfway through his senior year before choosing the Huskies.
It’s now Ethan’s turn and he could be the best of the bunch. Josh and Bo have both previously said they expect Ethan’s talent to eventually supersede theirs.
”I’m younger, so I’m always trying to fight to catch up to them,” Ethan said. “I’ve been watching them my whole life, just trying to be like them. I feel that maybe I have a little bit of a head start over them cause they’ve been helping me.”
They’ve assisted him to become a versatile defender who can play either linebacker position. Calvert also can play safety, where he lined up for Oaks Christian last season. He had 41 tackles, three sacks and an interception. The 6-foot-3 big hitter flies around the field and is up to 230 pounds. He is expected to play linebacker during his junior year.
Calvert has also leaned on his brothers for advice on dealing with recruiting.
“They've been through all of that and tell me the ins and outs of all that, so it helps a lot,” he said.
Calvert has already received six scholarship offers. He’s started the process of checking out schools and football programs to try to find where the best fit is for him. He visited Stanford this spring and is planning to go to Washington later this month to see Josh play in the Huskies’ spring game.
Washington, Michigan early leaders
Washington is one of the offers that has stood out to Calvert early in the process, but he said he won’t be swayed by having a family connection at a college.
“My brother is there, which doesn’t really matter, but I really like the school a lot,” Calvert said. “I just like the Pac-12 defense, kind of fast linebackers, move around in space.”
He has also connected well with the Huskies’ coaching staff.
“Their coaching staff is all really good guys, genuine,” he said. “They just seem really caring and want their kids to do well.”
Michigan is another school Calvert said has stood out. The Wolverines made an offer to him while at Oaks Christian to visit running back Zach Charbonnet, who signed with Michigan in December.
Genova has new home
Former Santa Ana Mater Dei linebacker Jack Genova has signed with Idaho State after spending last season with Long Beach City College. Genova made 85 tackles, including 9½ for loss with 3½ sacks, in 10 games as a safety and outside linebacker.
Like the Calverts, there are multiple football-playmaking Genovas.
Jaden Genova will battle in the linebacker recruiting rankings the next two years with Ethan Calvert. Genova picked up his first scholarship offer from Oregon in December. The 6-foot, 200-pound sophomore had 78 tackles, nine sacks and one interception for San Juan Capistrano JSerra.