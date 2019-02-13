Calabasas wide receiver Jermaine Burton aims for his long journey to continue in college

He was selected wide receiver MVP of the Opening Atlanta Regional last spring over seniors Jadon Haselwood and Dominick Blaylock, the No. 1 and No. 5 receivers in the 2019 class per 247Sports composite rankings. Burton’s performance earned him a coveted spot as one of the select few underclassmen to be invited to the Opening Finals, an event that brings the nation’s top high school football players together to compete against one another over the summer.