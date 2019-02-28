Fairfax’s Daylen Williams emerges from father’s shadow with sensational senior season

Daylen is nearly 6-8 now. He perfectly fits the role of “late bloomer.” Colleges continue to evaluate his basketball future. He and his teammates went 27-2 this season, with both losses coming to Centennial. They were disappointed after losing a second time to the Huskies but not because they won’t be able to win a state title. It’s from having to break up a group of teammates who fought so hard to become the best in the City Section.