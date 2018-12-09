Coach Bruce Rollinson and Mater Dei's championship run might not end anytime soon

An example of how much depth the Monarchs have accumulated could be seen by taking note on Saturday night of who wasn’t playing. In street clothes were defensive backs Elias Ricks (unspecified reason), William Nimmo (injury) and Jeremiah Criddell (unspecified reason), all top college prospects. Yet the secondary hardly missed them. Freshman Joshua Hunter and juniors Moses Sepulona and Darion Green-Warren went about business as if they were the players to watch. And they will be for 2019.