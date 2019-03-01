Onyeka Okongwu scores 34 points to help Chino Hills advance to regional semifinals

Onyeka Okongwu is refusing to let his brilliant four-year high school basketball career at Chino Hills come to an end without an all-out bid to lead his team to another state championship.
He scored 34 points, had 11 rebounds and contributed five blocks on Thursday night to help the Huskies overcome an eight-point halftime deficit to defeat host Bellflower St. John Bosco, 65-54, in a quarterfinal game of the Southern California Division I regional.
The USC-bound Okongwu was part of Chino Hills’ 35-0 team as a freshman.
Chino Hills will play at Moreno Valley Rancho Verde in the semifinals on Saturday. Rancho Verde held off Washington Prep, 54-48. Tory San Antonio scored 17 points.
Santa Margarita keeps rolling in Division I behind its duo of Max Agbonkpolo and Jake Kyman. Whoever is hot gets the ball, and both were hot in a 76-66 win over San Diego Foothills Christian.
Agbonkpolo finished with 28 points and Kyman added 22. The Eagles will play at top-seeded Etiwanda, which received 21 points from Tyree Campbell in a 74-53 win over Birmingham. Santa Margarita defeated Etiwanda, 50-48 ,on Dec. 26 in the Classic at Damien.
In Division II, sophomore Noah Veluzat scored 26 points and Josh Assiff 20 points in Valencia’s 74-62 win over San Diego Cathedral Catholic. Ontario Colony defeated Rolling Hills Prep 68-58. Pepperdine-bound Sedrick Altman scored 31 points. Myles Jones had 24 points and 10 rebounds in Rancho Cucamonga’s 66-61 win over Santa Clarita Christian.
In Division III, Granada Hills advanced with a 78-66 win over Vista Rancho Buena Vista. Chris Howard scored 23 points, Joel Carrillo 19 and Chris Cook 15.
In Division IV, Fremont defeated Eagle Rock, 55-38, and will play at Ribet on Saturday. Kobe Craig had 18 points, 13 rebounds and 12 steals.
In girls Division I, Anaheim Rosary held off Long Beach Poly, 40-38, in overtime. Deja Williams of Long Beach Poly made a three-pointer with 15 seconds left to send the game into overtime. Riverside King upset top-seeded Cathedral Catholic, 49-44.
In Division III, Jane Nwaba scored 19 points in Palisades’ 41-38 win over Poway.