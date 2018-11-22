Top high school football games Friday

It’s rematch time. In the first game, a Trinity League showdown on Oct. 13, St. John Bosco won 41-18 after the original game was postponed because of lightning. The Monarchs surely will be better prepared, but both teams insist it will come down to which team can make the other team’s quarterback feel uncomfortable. St. John Bosco was able to protect DJ Uiagalelei, while Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young faced a constant pass rush. St. John Bosco has better depth, but Mater Dei has receiver/defensive end Bru McCoy and cornerback Elias Ricks, who has eight interceptions. The pick: St. John Bosco.