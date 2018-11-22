Top high school football games Friday

A look at the Southern Section and City Section championship football games Friday.
Southern Section
Friday
Division 1: Santa Ana Mater Dei (11-2) vs. Bellflower St. John Bosco (13-0) at Cerritos College, 7:30 p.m.
It’s rematch time. In the first game, a Trinity League showdown on Oct. 13, St. John Bosco won 41-18 after the original game was postponed because of lightning. The Monarchs surely will be better prepared, but both teams insist it will come down to which team can make the other team’s quarterback feel uncomfortable. St. John Bosco was able to protect DJ Uiagalelei, while Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young faced a constant pass rush. St. John Bosco has better depth, but Mater Dei has receiver/defensive end Bru McCoy and cornerback Elias Ricks, who has eight interceptions. The pick: St. John Bosco.
Division 3: Chatsworth Sierra Canyon (10-3) vs. San Bernardino Cajon (12-1) at San Bernardino College, 7:30 p.m.
This game could be like the Rams-Chiefs game on Monday night — a high-scoring affair. Cajon has scored 76 and 46 points in its last two games behind Southern Section passing record-holder Jayden Daniels. Sierra Canyon will trust its defensive backs to turn in a strong game and rely on diminutive running back EJ Gable and improving quarterback Chayden Peery. The pick: Cajon.
Division 5: Palos Verdes (10-3) at Lawndale (11-2), 7 p.m.
These two teams have strong defenses, so any points scored will be critical. Lawndale turned loose on defense Tuli Tuipulotu and Keenan Fyles in a semifinal win over Santa Fe Springs St. Paul. Senior linebacker Luka Kielbasas has 125 tackles for Palos Verdes, which lost to potential section champions Corona del Mar and Narbonne in nonleague games. The pick: Palos Verdes.
Division 8: Kaiser (12-1) at Arcadia (11-2), 7 p.m.
Kaiser has an 11-game winning streak keyed by running back Christian Hunter, who is nearing 3,000 yards rushing. Arcadia, making its first championship game appearance since 1978, is led by quarterback Dylan Guerra, who has passed for 33 touchdowns. The pick: Arcadia.
Division 9: San Gorgonio (10-3) at Brea Olinda (8-5), 7 p.m.
San Gorgonio features a high-scoring attack led by quarterback Jordan Pachot and running back Elijah Hall. Quarterback Jacob Moon leads Brea Olinda. The pick: San Gorgonio.
Division 11: Rolling Hills Estates Peninsula (9-4) at Anaheim Western (11-2), 7 p.m.
Peninsula didn’t have enough players to complete its season in 2015. Now it’s going for a championship. Offensive lineman Zach Denny and defensive lineman Luke Seymour have been standouts. Western relies on quarterback Anthony Munoz, who has passed for 4,272 yards and 59 touchdowns. The pick: Western.
Division 13: Adelanto (11-1) at Perris Orange Vista (12-1), 7 p.m.
Neither team has ever advanced to a final. Running back Marshawn Buchanan is nearing 2,000 yards rushing for Adelanto. Orange Vista is in its third season of CIF competition and also relies on its rushing attack. The pick: Orange Vista.
City Section
Open: Harbor City Narbonne (9-3) vs. Garfield (12-0) at El Camino College, 7 p.m.
Narbonne is heavily favored to win its fifth consecutive City title. The Gauchos won their first two playoff games via running clock. Quarterback Jake Garcia was the big addition at midseason, and the Gauchos haven’t looked back. Garfield will try to take time off the clock with running back Peter Garcia, who has rushed for 1,627 yards and 19 touchdowns. The pick: Narbonne
Division II: Locke (9-4) vs. Roosevelt (9-4), 3 p.m.
The Saints use their athleticism and speed to cause problems. Ja’Quez Harvey, 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, is someone to watch on defense. Roosevelt has a strong rushing attack, led by Frankie Cruz, who has gained 1,342 yards. The pick: Locke.