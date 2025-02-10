Prep Rally: It will take a while to get used to computer playoff seedings

Harvard-Westlake coach David Rebibo is ready to bring the passion during the Open Division basketball playoffs.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. It’s playoff time for the winter sports. Let the postseason begin.

The era of algorithm

The Southern Section has turned to computers to rank its teams for the playoffs based on algorithms. Basketball and soccer pairings were released last weekend.

Welcome to the new era. https://t.co/q4Xw6Ek3sz — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 8, 2025

Here’s a look at the culture shock in store as fans and others try to understand division placement based on information inputted by schools (wins and losses).

This first year is challenging catching mistakes. The Southern Section was scheduled to release soccer pairings at 10 a.m. Saturday and was delayed having to make changes as people kept refreshing the website. Here are the complete pairings.

.@CIFSS Open Playoffs - 2 pools of 5 teams each



Pool A: Harvard-Westlake (1), Santa Margarita (4), Notre Dame (5), JSerra (8), La Mirada (9)



Pool B: Roosevelt (2) , St. John Bosco (3), Sierra Canyon (6) Redondo Union (7), Heritage Christian (10)#OpenMadness begins 2/12… pic.twitter.com/g494P5SbuV — Ronnie Flores (@RonMFlores) February 8, 2025

When the pairings finally came out for basketball, it was a 10-team bracket for the Open Division in boys and eight teams in girls. Here’s the rundown.

Here’s the complete pairings for basketball.

Boys basketball

Tajh Ariza of Westchester delivers dunk and 22 points in win over Palisades. (Steve Galluzzo)

This is what opponents of Harvard-Westlake must deal with in Open Division playoffs. Joe Sterling. pic.twitter.com/P7KR3RhbOG — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 10, 2025

Harvard-Westlake won the Mission League tournament for its seventh consecutive title in a close decision over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. Here’s the report.

Westchester stayed unbeaten in the Western League and in the running for the No. 1 seed for the City Section Open Division playoffs. Pairings will be announced Sunday. The season was extended a week because of the Palisades fires. The game comes Monday with Chatsworth hosting Cleveland at 5 p.m. Cleveland won the first meeting. Chatsworth has a win over Westchester, so if it wins the West Valley League, it will be the No. 1 seed.

Girls basketball

Etiwanda won the Baseline League title for the 25th consecutive season.

Your 2025 Undefeated Baseline League Champions... & the 25th straight league title. 256-1, in the last 25 years with a 146 current league game winning streak. #leaguedominance #theE #iesfinest @nikebasketball pic.twitter.com/bRrFgzm6NA — Coach Stan Delus (@Coach_Delus) February 6, 2025

Jerzy Robinson of Sierra Canyon showed she’s ready for the playoffs by coming through with a career-high 50 points in win over Louisville.

5-star Jerzy Robinson dropped a career-high 50 points in Sierra Canyon’s win over Louisville!@JerzyRobinson | @sierracanyongbb pic.twitter.com/4R7GZvRJ8m — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) February 4, 2025

Marantha earned its first playoff berth since 2018-19, and it was quite a journey. Coach Michael Allen lost his home in the Eaton fires and used the drive to make the playoffs as a distraction. Here’s the story.

Wrestling

The City Section will hold its individual championships Saturday at 6 p.m. at Roybal.

In the Southern Section, St. John Bosco won the Division 1 title over Mayfair.

Construction continues

Harvard-Westlake’s underground parking structure is taking shape at its River Park sports complex expected to be finished in the fall of 2026. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Construction to turn the 16-acre Weddington Golf & Tennis facility in Studio City into a nearly $200-million Harvard-Westlake sports complex began last April.

The big surprise — or maybe it’s not a surprise — is how many buried golf balls have been discovered dating to the 1960s.

“We’ve saved thousands of golf balls,” school spokesman Ari Engelberg said.

There are so many golf balls that Harvard-Westlake will hire an artist to turn them into a school logo.

Here’s story and video of the progress being made toward a fall of 2026 opening.

Notes . . .

Former Loyola offensive coordinator Matthew Hatchette is the new football coach at Huntington Beach. . . .

Austin Montoya is the new football coach at Schurr. . . .

Carson has hired William Lowe as its new football coach. It’s a bit surprising, since Lowe has no ties to Carson, but he comes highly regarded from Rancho Christian. . . .

Santa Margarita girls soccer player Jastel David has committed to Utah. . . .

The San Francisco Section has a good idea for its schools during heat months. Each school has a bright orange backpack filled with essentials for heat issues. You can see it and go to it immediately. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 8, 2025

At the winter track and field championships on Saturday at Arcadia, the 60 meters dash featured some pretty fast football players. . . .

Contreras’ football coach resigned in protest of a school decision not to allow any sports teams practice in the offseason in an effort to help students play more than one sports. Then came students and parents supporting the coach and the school reversing its policy. Here’s the update. . . .

The Southern Section girls water polo playoffs resume this week. Here’s the schedule. . . .

On Friday during the Garfield vs. Roosevelt basketball game, Mazda presented a check of $10,000 to Garfield athletic director Lorenzo Hernadez to buy equipment for the school. And Garfield teacher Sholanda Coleman, who tragically lost the home she grew up in and shared with her 93-year-old mother in the Palisades/Altadena fires, will receive $5,000 to help rebuild her home.

From the archives: David Nwaba

Former University High standout David Nwaba, in 2017, with coach Steve Ackerman. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Former University High standout David Nwaba, 31, continues to play basketball professionally in Japan. He recently turned in a 26-points, 13-rebounds performance.

In 2017, Nwaba dropped by University to give coach Steve Ackerman a Lakers jersey to have it framed. Here’s the story.

Nwaba was a three-time All-City player when he graduated in 2011, worked his way to succeed in college after only one scholarship offer and then getting a shot in the NBA.

Tweets you might have missed

Ryan Smith of St. Francis made this shot at Intuit Dome last week. pic.twitter.com/Pf9Fwn1uCl — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 4, 2025

Until next time... Have a question, comment or something you'd like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .





High school football rule changes for 2025. pic.twitter.com/P9XDYsQb0n — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 3, 2025

FALCONS WIN



Undefeated Pacific League Champions pic.twitter.com/45WVLPoxf5 — Crescenta Valley HS Athletics (@CVFalconAD) February 5, 2025

He'll do great things on and off the field. From Newbury Park to Westwood. https://t.co/gaesXfQVB0 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 5, 2025

Celebrated 3 OL moving on to play at the D1 level today. They led a special group! #OLuOL pic.twitter.com/VVAWCI5dvX — Chris Ward (@ChrisWardOL) February 5, 2025

Joe Sterling ladies and gentlemen. Harvard-Westlake up 40-25 at halftime. pic.twitter.com/SbUM7YW9A8 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 6, 2025

We did it. Three weeks ago we had 12 games played. We finished maxing out our schedule with all 28 games played! Girls were so tough four times playing twice in a day. They asked for it. Ballers want games. Now some time off to refresh for CIF Playoffs!@latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/uyC1PMSs1m — Charles Solomon (@CoachSolomon2) February 6, 2025

From the hard to believe file. The Hart High Hawks were using a drone to film a football workout and the drone was attacked and disabled by a real Hawk. Let’s see what the insurance company says. pic.twitter.com/lfC2GYxDO8 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 8, 2025

Victory for common sense. Contreras has reversed its policy and will now allow its coaches to train students in their off season. Congrats to everyone involved for changing the previous absurd policy. pic.twitter.com/CksDFjjZz8 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 8, 2025

2025 Girls Water Polo Playoff Brackets Released- https://t.co/ppFdd6RoSy pic.twitter.com/JcmAAcSwoH — CIF LA City Section (@CIFLACS) February 8, 2025

🚨ATTN #HSBB Coaches: Cali Live '25 Announced 🚨



• Dates - June 2⃣7⃣ - 2⃣9⃣, 2025

• Location: Ladera Sports Center



The June Scholastic Live period event for boys #HSBB (@BoysCALiveHoops) is now taking team applications.



Event 411/Helpful Links👉 https://t.co/AR2DpXzmOh pic.twitter.com/jcY5XzX1Sq — Ronnie Flores (@RonMFlores) February 8, 2025

Discussion under way with CIF if there was one time transfer allowed. I love the idea multiple transfers to same school would initiate meeting. Must have. pic.twitter.com/xq7bZ5731s — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 7, 2025

Steve Kerr on hosting the Palisades High boys basketball team pic.twitter.com/odBboNF039 — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) February 7, 2025