Prep Rally: Pitcher Seth Hernandez of Corona is The Times’ baseball player of the year... again

Seth Hernandez of Corona is The Times’ player of the year in high school baseball.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. It’s awards time for high school baseball and softball.

All-star teams

Quentin Young of Oaks Christian sends a slider over the fence in left field at Cleveland High on Monday. Oaks Christian won 5-3. (Craig Weston)

Pitcher Seth Hernandez of Corona is The Times’ baseball player of the year for the second consecutive season. He improved on his performance and put together a two-year run in which he went 18-1. Here’s a profile on the impact he made.

The Times’ All-Star baseball team includes Quentin Young of Oaks Christian. He moved to shortstop and hit 14 home runs. Here’s a look at the All-Star team.

Second-year coach Andy Rojo has St. John Bosco in the Division 1 final. (Nick Koza)

The coach of the year is St. John Bosco’s Andy Rojo, who guided the Braves to their first Southern Section Division 1 championship along with the Southern California Division 1 regional championship and their first Trinity League title since 2017. Here’s the report.

Here’s the final top 25 rankings by The Times with St. John Bosco at No. 1.

Kai Minor of Orange Lutheran showing off her defensive skills. (Nick Koza)

Oklahoma-bound Kai Minor of Orange Lutheran is The Times’ softball player of the year. Here’s the report on the impact she made for the Lancers.

Here’s The Times’ All-Star softball team.

The Times’ coach of the year is Rick Robinson of Norco. He put together a team of young and old and guided the Cougars to the Southern Section Division 1 championship. Here’s the report.

Dorsey football coach Stafon Johnson with son Deuce, a junior receiver. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Dorsey football coach Stafon Johnson used to be a star running back for the Dons and USC. He knows all about running the ball, so there was a little comedy seeing the Dons playing in a seven on seven passing tournament at Western High. Except Johnson has embraced the passing game with the arrival of quarterback Elijah McDaniel, a sophomore transfer from Warren. And Johnson’s son, Deuce, is a standout junior receiver.

So the Dons will be active this summer in passing tournaments. Not that Johnson wouldn’t prefer to run the football. He’ll never lose his love for seeing running backs gain yards.

City Section coaches had their annual meeting at the Rams’ locker room at SoFi Stadium to discuss changes and updates for the fall season.

It was announced that View Park Prep won’t have a football team this season, leaving Metro League teams scrambling to fill games.

James Boyd with his former head coach. pic.twitter.com/SRZalS3G7W — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 10, 2025

Former L.A. Jordan quarterback James Boyd, who was the City Section player of the year, is the new head coach for the Bulldogs. He’s 33 years old.

Here’s a look at more City Section football news. . . .

La Serna won the Los Altos passing tournament. Orange Lutheran won the Chargers tournament using three quarterbacks. Schurr won the SGV tournament.

Notes . . .

Offensive lineman Sam Utu of Orange Lutheran has committed to Alabama. . . .

Defensive back Derrick Johnson of Murrieta Valley has committed to Oklahoma. . . .

Safety Logan Hirou of Santa Margarita has committed to UCLA. . . .

Offensive lineman Cooper Javorsky of San Juan Hills has committed to UCLA. . . .

Tight end Beckham Hofland of Los Alamitos has committed to Boise State. . . .

Former Gardena Serra defensive lineman Robert James has changed his commitment from Fresno State to UCLA and will play for the Bruins this fall. . . .

Former Orange Lutheran linebacker Talanoa Ili, now at Kahuku, has committed to USC. . . .

Defensive lineman Kingston Schirmer of Corona Centennial has commited to Cal. . . .

Congratulations to the 2025 CIF Los Angeles City Section Boys Volleyball All-City Open Division 🏐🏐🏐🏐 pic.twitter.com/D7gjg3tMyu — CIF LA City Section (@CIFLACS) June 9, 2025

Tyler Lee of El Camino Real was chosen the City Section player of the year in boys volleyball. Here are the complete All-City teams. . . .

Sophomore Shalen Sheppard of Brentwood is returning home with a gold medal playing for the USA U16 national team. One of the great basketball players in SoCal next season. pic.twitter.com/pfOIbP6sZc — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 9, 2025

Shalen Sheppard of Brentwood won a gold medal representing the USA U16 national basketball team. He’ll be a sophomore. . . .

Luke Howe of El Camino Real. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Luke Howe of El Camino Real is the City Section player of the year in baseball. Here’s the complete All-City team.

Addison Moorman of Granada Hills is the City Section player of the year in softball. Here’s the complete All-City team.

DeAndre Cole is the new boys basketball coach at Compton Centennial. . . .

Jake Tatch of JSerra has been selected the Gatorade state player of the year in boys soccer. He’s headed to Michigan. . . .

Oaks Christian water polo coach Jack Kocur is the head coach for the USA Junior National team at the World Aquatics U20 Water Polo championships this summer. . . .

Deon Green is the new girls basketball coach at Chino. . . .

Chaminade has decided to add a flag football team. . . .

St. John Bosco closer Jack Champlin has committed to Washington. . . .

Former Servite star Max Thomas of USC finished second in the 100 meters at the NCAA track and field championships and helped the Trojans, coached by former Taft great Quincy Watts, win the NCAA title. . . .

The Fairfax basketball tournament originally scheduled to be held this week at Fairfax High has been changed to Pan Pacific Park.

From the archives: Max Muncy

Former Thousand Oaks High School shortstop Max Muncy celebrates following a home run during a game in 2021. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Thousand Oaks grad Max Muncy, the “other” Max Muncy, is getting hot in his return to playing for the Athletics.

Max Muncy can't stop homering 🚀



During his Southern California homecoming, the @Athletics' No. 7 prospect goes deep for the third time in the past four games: pic.twitter.com/wcsjGE97Re — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 10, 2025

He got recalled from the minor leagues and started showing power. He’s playing third base while his former Thousand Oaks teammate, Jacob Wilson, is the shortstop. Muncy graduated in 2021 and Wilson in 2020.

Here’s a story about Muncy and Wilson being together at Thousand Oaks.

Here’s a story from 2021 on how Muncy kept improving to become a pro prospect.

From the Los Angeles Times, a look back at the life of former Verbum Dei star David Greenwood.

Tweets you might have missed

UCLA's John Savage showing you can get to College World Series with local talent. Among high schools with players making major contributions: Servite, Mater Dei, SO Notre Dame, Palos Verdes, Calabasas, Ocean View, Granada Hills, Glendora, Santa Margarita, Harvard-Westlake. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 9, 2025

Former Sylmar High athletic director and basketball coach Bob Miller has died. "He was a good man," Sylmar coach Bort Escoto said. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 9, 2025

4.67 GPA to end the semester. Not possible without God and hard work!

(AP Physics 1 grade not visible, received an A) pic.twitter.com/gJSECEz5Mw — Diego Montes (@Diego_Montes812) June 10, 2025

It’s different coaching in City Section. I overheard a football coach saying they had scheduled a seven on seven game but the QB had to work. Others didn’t know who would play this fall because of grades. So many challenges. And yet, they keep coaching trying to make a difference — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 10, 2025

Jaden Soong just became the youngest golfer to win a state championship in California history, and he has Jack in the Box to thank!



photos/videos: @jadenrsoong #jackinthebox

music: @viralnoisemusic pic.twitter.com/ymurqZjeKK — Bold Soul Sports (@BoldSoulSports) June 9, 2025

The Dunlaps are on the move. Former Harvard-Westlake forward Brady Dunlap is now at St. Louis after being at St. John's. His father, Jeff, is now an assistant coach at Georgia State. Good luck to both. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 10, 2025

Rest in Peace to Coaching legend Dennis Gossard better known simply as “Coach Goss”



55+ years at Crescenta Valley and Pasadena City College pic.twitter.com/JbJB0tcbHF — Crescenta Valley Football (@cvhsfalconsfb) June 11, 2025

Congratulations to our very own Tati Griffin for being selected to team USA's U16 team! Tati will compete in the FIBA U16 Americup in Irapuato, Mexico next week! We look forward to cheering you on from back here at home! #LadyKnights @latsondheimer @chchampsports @ShaneLaflin pic.twitter.com/QMP42MInh5 — OCHS Athletics (@OCHSAthletics) June 12, 2025

Fairfax tournament begins next week. pic.twitter.com/o2WP8mCIG8 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 14, 2025

Highlights from Schurr winning the SGV seven on seven passing tournament on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/CGkPZUPYg5 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 16, 2025

Until next time....

Prep Rally will take the next two weeks off and return on July 7.

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .