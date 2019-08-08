Niece of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is a softball player to watch

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts figures to be paying close attention to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame softball scores this season.

Roberts’ niece, Ella Parker, will be a freshman for the Knights, and she’s no ordinary freshman.

Parker is considered one of the best college prospects in the nation for the class of 2023. She’s a left-handed pitcher and power hitter. She’s ranked No. 3 in the nation for her class. She plays club softball for the OC Batbusters 14U team.

The arrival of Parker could make the Knights one of the top softball teams in the region. They already return the Mission League player of the year in junior Dahlia Fink.

Roberts’ sister, Melissa, is Ella’s mother.