Gardena Serra’s Lavon Bunkley Shelton stays put, on track for a standout senior year

Gardena Serra has 10 former players currently on NFL rosters. And yet there were constant rumors over the last three years that Lavon Bunkley Shelton might leave the Cavaliers to join the current transfer trend in high school sports.

It didn’t happen, and Bunkley Shelton will be starting his senior year joining the likes of Robert Woods, George Farmer and Marqise Lee among the list of prolific receivers who spent their time at Serra.

Last season as a junior, Bunkley Shelton tied Woods’ single-season school record with 81 receptions. He gets to wear a patch on his uniform with Woods’ name on it as part of Serra’s tradition celebrating former standouts. Bunkley Shelton could one day have his name on a future Serra jersey.

Quick and with good hands, he has been a dependable player since making an impact in his freshman season. With Serra returning four offensive line starters, plus quarterbacks Doug Brumfield and Maalik Murphy, it’s clear the Cavaliers are capable of scoring lots of points on offense this season, and look for Bunkley Shelton to be prominent.