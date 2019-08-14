Former NFL quarterback Matt Moore is expected to become an assistant at Hart

Matt Moore, a standout quarterback at Hart High before moving on to college and the NFL, is expected to return to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

Hart coach Mike Herrington confirmed Wednesday that he’s in the process of hiring Moore to help coach the quarterbacks. He must be approved by the district.

Moore was a backup quarterback for the Miami Dolphins before retiring after the 2017 season. He had been serving as a Dolphins scout. His younger brother, Nick, played quarterback for Hart and is at Oregon State, where Matt played.

“He’s going to bring a lot of things to the table,” Herrington said.

Moore graduated high school in 2002.