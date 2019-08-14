Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Former NFL quarterback Matt Moore is expected to become an assistant at Hart

Matt Moore
Former NFL quarterback Matt Moore is expected to return to Hart High and serve as an assistant coach.
(Rick Havner / Associated Press)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Aug. 14, 2019
7:39 PM
Share

Matt Moore, a standout quarterback at Hart High before moving on to college and the NFL, is expected to return to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

Hart coach Mike Herrington confirmed Wednesday that he’s in the process of hiring Moore to help coach the quarterbacks. He must be approved by the district.

Moore was a backup quarterback for the Miami Dolphins before retiring after the 2017 season. He had been serving as a Dolphins scout. His younger brother, Nick, played quarterback for Hart and is at Oregon State, where Matt played.

“He’s going to bring a lot of things to the table,” Herrington said.

Advertisement

Moore graduated high school in 2002.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement