Bronny James and Zaire Wade debut for Sierra Canyon in China

Sierra Canyon’s basketball team is on a 12-day trip to China, and social media is buzzing about the debuts of freshman Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, and senior Zaire Wade, the son of Dwyane Wade.

The Trailblazers haven’t played any games locally since the arrival of the two this summer, but going to China is a school-sponsored trip that was in the works for several months out of appreciation for 7-foot-3 senior Harold Yu, according to Sierra Canyon spokesman David Sobel. Yu, an exchange student from China, plays for the Trailblazers.

Sierra Canyon is playing games against other Chinese high school teams and arrived on Tuesday. The Trailblazers played Saturday night (early morning, California time) in Lishui.

Sierra Canyon basketball team packing out stadiums in China. The Trailblazers topped the Hangzhou select team Saturday evening in front of 5,000 led by Amari Bailey’s 20 points. Terren Frank had 18, BJ Boston added 16. Bronny James 9; Zaire Wade 6. pic.twitter.com/aPzeQyHxRn — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) August 17, 2019

Sierra Canyon has also picked up several top transfer students who are on the trip. The Trailblazers have put together a national schedule for next season and could end up attracting crowds and interest similar to the days of the Ball brothers at Chino Hills.