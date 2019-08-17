Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Bronny James and Zaire Wade debut for Sierra Canyon in China

Screen shot of Sierra Canyon players in warmups as social media picked up the debut of freshman Bronny James.
Sierra Canyon is in China on a 12-day trip, and social media picked up the debut of freshman Bronny James.
(YouTube)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Aug. 17, 2019
7:44 AM
Sierra Canyon’s basketball team is on a 12-day trip to China, and social media is buzzing about the debuts of freshman Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, and senior Zaire Wade, the son of Dwyane Wade.

The Trailblazers haven’t played any games locally since the arrival of the two this summer, but going to China is a school-sponsored trip that was in the works for several months out of appreciation for 7-foot-3 senior Harold Yu, according to Sierra Canyon spokesman David Sobel. Yu, an exchange student from China, plays for the Trailblazers.

Sierra Canyon is playing games against other Chinese high school teams and arrived on Tuesday. The Trailblazers played Saturday night (early morning, California time) in Lishui.

Sierra Canyon has also picked up several top transfer students who are on the trip. The Trailblazers have put together a national schedule for next season and could end up attracting crowds and interest similar to the days of the Ball brothers at Chino Hills.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
