Top 25 high school football teams results

How The Times’ top 25 high school team fared this week:

Rk. | School | Result | Next game

1. MATER DEI (1-0) def. Corona Centennial, 42-12 vs. Villa Park (at Santa Ana Stadium), Aug. 31

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (0-0) vs. Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha, today vs. Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep, Friday

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (0-1) lost to Mater Dei, 42-12 vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday

4. JSERRA (1-0) def. Salt Lake City East, 24-14 vs. Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph (at SD Cathedral), Aug. 31

5. NARBONNE (0-0) at Clovis Buchanan, today vs. Highland (Utah) Lone Peak (at Moorpark), Aug. 31

6. MISSION VIEJO (0-0) at Kealakekua (Haw.) Konawaena, late at Santa Margarita (at Trabuco Hills), Friday

7. SIERRA CANYON (1-0) def. Westlake, 26-7 vs. Lawndale (at Pierce College), Friday

8. OAKS CHRISTIAN (1-0) def. Chaminade, 13-7 vs. Grace Brethren, Friday

9. SO NOTRE DAME (0-0) Did not play vs. Phoenix Desert Vista (at SD Cathedral), Aug. 31

10. CALABASAS (1-0) def. Bakersfield, 29-14 at Rancho Cucamonga, Thursday

11. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (1-0) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 50-13 vs. Calabasas, Thursday

12. SERVITE (0-0) Did not play at Riverside North, Friday

13. GARDENA SERRA (0-0) Did not play vs. Garfield, Friday

14. CORONA DEL MAR (1-0) def. Downey, 57-20 at Mountain View St. Francis

15. UPLAND (0-1) lost to La Habra, 21-14 (Thursday) vs. Crenshaw, Friday

16. BISHOP AMAT (1-0) def. Diamond Ranch, 17-0 (Thursday) at Paramount, Friday

17. GRACE BRETHREN (1-0) def. Aquinas, 42-18 at Oaks Christian, Friday

18. NORCO (1-0) def. Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field, 52-27 vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Sep. 6

19. BISHOP ALEMANY (1-0) vs. Gilbert (Ariz.) Higley, today vs. Dorsey, Sep. 6

20. LOS ALAMITOS (0-1) lost to San Diego Torrey Pines, 36-10 vs. Vista Murrieta (at Cerritos College), Friday

21. LONG BEACH POLY (0-0) Did not play vs. Honolulu Punahou (at Moorpark), Aug. 31

22. SAN CLEMENTE (1-0) def. Oceanside, 35-13 vs. San Diego Torrey Pines, Friday

23. RANCHO VERDE (1-0) def. Quartz Hill, 49-0 at Corona Santiago, Friday

24. VALENCIA (0-0) Did not play at Arcadia, Friday

25. CATHEDRAL (1-0) def. Wilmington Banning, 21-6 vs. Cajon (at Moorpark), Aug. 31