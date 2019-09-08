High school football: The injuries are multiplying

The injuries have started to pile up in high school football.

Corona Centennial suffered two key injuries on Friday night against Cathedral Catholic. Coach Matt Logan said defensive lineman Korey Foreman had a knee injury that would be reevaluated this week. Safety Charles Sims suffered a neck injury, which will sideline him the rest of the season.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame starting quarterback Cooper Meek might be lost for the season after suffering a knee injury two weeks ago. He will undergo surgery, coach Kevin Rooney said.

Oaks Christian is waiting to hear the status of linebacker/running back Mister Williams, who had a neck injury on Friday. He will be reevaluated this week.

Gardena Serra lost running back Jaylon Armstead to an ankle injury on Friday night.