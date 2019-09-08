Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school football: The injuries are multiplying

Corona Centennial’s Korey Foreman, left, in a November 2018 game against Orange Lutheran
Corona Centennial defensive lineman Korey Foreman, at left in a game against Orange Lutheran last November, was injured on Friday.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Sep. 8, 2019
10:04 AM
Share

The injuries have started to pile up in high school football.

Corona Centennial suffered two key injuries on Friday night against Cathedral Catholic. Coach Matt Logan said defensive lineman Korey Foreman had a knee injury that would be reevaluated this week. Safety Charles Sims suffered a neck injury, which will sideline him the rest of the season.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame starting quarterback Cooper Meek might be lost for the season after suffering a knee injury two weeks ago. He will undergo surgery, coach Kevin Rooney said.

Oaks Christian is waiting to hear the status of linebacker/running back Mister Williams, who had a neck injury on Friday. He will be reevaluated this week.

Advertisement

Gardena Serra lost running back Jaylon Armstead to an ankle injury on Friday night.

High School Sports
Newsletters
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement