High School Sports

Gardena Serra vs. Narbonne: A look at this week’s top high school football game

Gardena Serra quarterback Doug Brumfield throws downfield against Garfield during a game Aug. 30, 2019.
Gardena Serra quarterback Doug Brumfield throws downfield against Garfield during a game Aug. 30, 2019.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Sep. 19, 2019
9:42 AM
A look at the top high school football game in the Southland on Friday:

Gardena Serra (3-1) at Harbor City Narbonne (3-1), 7 p.m.

This rivalry game will be a wild one when it comes to having so many fast, athletic performers showing off their skills. Serra needs to put pressure on Narbonne quarterback Jake Garcia to prevent him from having time to distribute the ball to his many top receivers. Serra quarterbacks Doug Brumfield and Maalik Murphy need to avoid mistakes and get the ball to their top playmaker, Lavon Bunkley-Shelton. Both schools are used to playing in big games, and this will be big for the players and the fans. This is Narbonne’s final challenging game before an expected City Section Open Division championship and appearance in the state playoffs in December.

The pick: Narbonne.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
